Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni actually gets on well with Trump - until now. Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Italy's Prime Minister Meloni is actually considered a politician with a good relationship with US President Trump. Now he is attacking her sharply. However, the exchange of blows could be beneficial for Meloni.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you "The bridge has collapsed": The actually good relationship between Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump has clearly cracked.

The US president has sharply attacked Italy's prime minister - Meloni had previously criticized Trump's statements against the Pope.

Domestically, Meloni could benefit from the clouded relationship. This is because the majority of Italians reject Trump. Show more

For a long time, she presented herself as a bridge-builder between Europe and the USA. She was the only European head of government to attend his inauguration in Washington. Some even called her a "Trump whisperer". But now the actually good relationship between Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump has clearly cracked. "The bridge has collapsed" is how the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica" describes the relationship between the two.

"I am shocked by her. I thought she had courage. I was wrong," Trump told the newspaper "Corriere della Sera" in a telephone interview on Tuesday. Meloni is "no longer the same person". She is also the one who is "unacceptable because she doesn't care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it (Iran) had the opportunity".

Majority of Italians reject Trump's actions

The day before, Meloni had defended the Pope following the US President's verbal attacks. She called Trump's harsh criticism of Leo XIV's repeated appeals for peace "unacceptable". Meloni initially took her time with her reaction. She had obviously hesitated. Until now, her motto with regard to Trump was: "I disagree, but I don't condemn", as the Italian media put it.

However, Meloni already found herself in a domestic political dilemma some time ago due to her relationship with Trump. Many Italians are vehemently opposed to the US president's actions. First there was the US attack on Venezuela and the threat towards Greenland - and now the Iran war. According to a survey commissioned by TV channel "Sky TG24" at the beginning of March, the majority of Italians reject this war.

Relationship with Trump became a balancing act

The calls from the opposition for a condemnation of the US president's words against the Pope - and probably also a look at the poll figures - prompted Meloni to respond directly: "I find the president's words towards the Holy Father unacceptable," she said via her office several hours after Trump's post.

Since the beginning of the year, her strategy of presenting herself as a loyal ally and friend of Trump while at the same time representing the interests of Italy and the EU has become a balancing act. She cautiously distanced herself from the US President back in January following his tariff announcements against several EU countries in the Greenland conflict. She described these as a "mistake" and also said that she would "clearly not approve" of military action by the USA. It was her first open criticism of Trump's actions.

The Iran war, which began at the end of February, then put Meloni under pressure again. Although she sharply criticized the Iranian leadership, she rejected Italian involvement in the American-Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic from the outset.

At the latest after her defeat in the referendum on judicial reform at the end of March, Meloni is likely to have realized that her previous strategy could be her undoing in domestic politics. Some observers believe that her relationship with Trump contributed to her defeat in the referendum. A week after the vote, Italy refused to allow several US planes to land at the Sigonella base in Sicily for the war against Iran.

Is Meloni's distance from Trump the new strategy?

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized international partners for not getting more actively involved in the Iran war from his point of view, is likely to have built up anger. Now the anger is also affecting the woman he previously praised effusively, calling her "incredible" and a "very successful politician", among other things.

Trump's attack on Meloni caused a great stir in Italy, with even the social democratic opposition leader Elly Schlein showing solidarity with the right-wing head of government. After the initial shock, however, political commentators believe that the latest exchange of blows could be useful for Meloni's domestic politics - and may even have been calculated by the prime minister.

The relationship with Trump has become an "unbearable burden for Meloni and a growing threat to her approval ratings", writes the newspaper "La Stampa". The head of government has now "solved a problem".

Incidentally, a few hours before the broadside from Washington, Meloni made it public at a wine fair that Italy wants to suspend a defense agreement with Israel. Israel says that the memorandum had hardly any substance anyway and that the Italian decision therefore has no practical significance. In Italy, however, where Israel's actions have long been pilloried, this signal is likely to have been received.

Meloni can perhaps take comfort in the fact that she is not the only European head of government with whom Trump has fallen out. The relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron - Trump's invitation to the French military parade on the national holiday comes to mind - has also cooled considerably. Trump recently made several disparaging remarks about Macron - who would soon be out of the picture anyway. He recently said of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with whom he was still raving in unison about their good relationship months ago, that we were not dealing with Winston Churchill.