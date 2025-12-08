In the past, many party colleagues would have blasphemed about Donald Trump in order to suck up to him. This is what his party colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene reports - and explains how her break with the president came about.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marjorie Taylor Greene talks to "CBS News" about her fall from grace in the Republican Party.

Many party colleagues talked badly about Donald Trump until he won the primaries and then flattered him.

Trump's break with Greene had prompted death threats against the politician and her family.

JD Vance had not responded to the threats. Trump did not act "very nicely" as a result - Greene does not want to give details.

Greene reports that there was a break with Trump over the Epstein case. Show more

Marjorie Taylor Greene once established herself as a hardcore supporter of Donald Trump within the Republican Party before falling out of favor with the 79-year-old. Now "MTG", as she is known for short, has given an interview to the broadcaster "CBS News".

In it, the 51-year-old assures that she does not want to run for president or governor of Georgia after her dispute with Trump. And she would "hate" to go to Washington as a senator, says the Republican.

Only time will tell whether this remains the case. The fact is that the MP has spoken out on a number of issues - and of course on the rift between her and Trump's maga community. It would "shock" people if they found out how people were talking about the president behind Trump's back, says Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The tablecloth between Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene has been cut. KEYSTONE

"I've seen a lot of my colleagues talking shit about him, making fun of the way he talks and constantly laughing at me for supporting him," she explains.

"Everyone started kissing his a****"

"And then when he won the 2024 primaries, they all started kissing his a**** and decided to put on a maga hat for the first time," she continues. When she herself stood up to Trump, there were consequences.

"After President Trump called me a traitor, I received a pipe bomb threat against my house. And then there were several direct death threats against my son." This behavior was "directly fueled by President Trump".

She informed both Trump and his vice president JD Vance and passed on the threats. The reaction? "JD Vance replied to me: 'We're looking into it. I got a response from President Trump, which I'll keep private, but it wasn't very nice."

"He was very angry with me"

The duo were divided by the case of a notorious paedophile: "We talked about the Epstein files. And he was very angry with me because I had signed the petition to release the files. He said it was going to hurt people."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed she was denied an extra security detail despite reporting over 700 death threats over the course of four years. https://t.co/xlqNQ7XjiR — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 7, 2025

She didn't know who that meant or how it might hurt, Greene says. "I had told him, 'These women are the ones who were hurt. They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I saw them standing in front of the press shaking, their bodies shaking as they told their stories, many of them for the first time."

She went on to say to Trump: "'You know, you let all kinds of people come into the White House. Let these women come to the White House, too. These women deserve to be heard.'"

Greene reiterates her criticism that Trump cares too much about foreign policy: "For an 'America-first president', domestic policy should have come first, but that's not the case. And so of course I was critical, because those were my campaign promises. Once we've fixed everything here, we'll talk to the rest of the world."

Has she also contributed to the poisoned climate herself?

The establishment in Washington seems to be more important to Trump than the opinion of the grassroots: "He passed a crypto law that helped all crypto donors. He has served Israel's interest rates and even attacked Iran. He has served the big pharmaceutical companies by not canceling the COVID vaccines we want to see canceled."

Greene goes on to complain about the "extremely poisoned political culture" in the country. The CBS reporter's objection that she herself had contributed to this is something the MP from Georgia does not want to accept. You don't always have to reproach yourself, she says.

BASH: We have seen these attacks from the president at other people. It's not new. And I haven't heard you speak out about it until it was directed at you. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: I think that's fair criticism. And I would like to say, humbly, I'm sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 16. November 2025 um 15:31

Greene "never" dreamed that she would one day be on the same side as the Democrats when it comes to the Epstein files or affordable health insurance. When asked whether she was still "maga", the politician replied: "I am America first."