The Ukrainian armed forces have not advanced this quickly for two and a half years: Volodymyr Zelenskyi's army claims to have liberated 434 square kilometers. On the other hand, the Russians are clinging to the fortress belt: Kostyantynivka is "pure hell".

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite global attention on other crises, the fighting in Ukraine continues unabated, with attacks on cities, infrastructure and civilians.

Ukraine reports 434 square meters of recaptured territory since the start of its counter-offensive at the end of 2025.

In the east in particular, for example in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia, Kiev is currently achieving the fastest territorial gains in over two and a half years. Show more

While the world watches the events in Iran, the war in Eastern Europe continues with undiminished ferocity. Russian forces recently attacked a passenger train near the town of Novoselytsia in Sumy Oblast, ...

❗️Rescuers showed the consequences of a Russian UAV hitting a suburban train "Smorodyne - Vorozhba" The driver's cabin and an open area near the impact site were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fortunately, there were no injuries.



[image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 14. März 2026 um 20:54

... kill two of three occupants of an ambulance in a village near Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv oblast ...

Also targeted by Russia, another ambulance - killing two medics. An FPV tracked the emergency vehicle driving in the village of Chervona Khvylia, in Kharkiv region. A medical technician and a paramedic were murdered, and another medical worker was injured.



[image or embed] — Tim White (@twmcltd.bsky.social) 15. März 2026 um 15:02

... and once again massively attack Kiev's energy supply from the air.

Russia struck Kyiv's energy infrastructure overnight, hitting the Trypilska power plant and a substation linking the capital to Rivne nuclear plant. Air defense downed 58 missiles and 402 drones. Four people were killed and 10 wounded in Brovary. Emergency blackouts imposed in Kyiv. #Ukraine



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 14. März 2026 um 09:08

In cities like Kherson, it is only possible to survive because drone networks secure the streets and special devices warn of such air attacks.

Kherson, Ukraine - a city on the very front line of war. It is never quiet. Residents of Kherson clutch a drone detector in the car, the screen flickering and bleeping like a cardiac monitor to reassure them that they are still alive.



Kherson has lived through the horror of… https://t.co/mMMiS02yve pic.twitter.com/6yEQ7yImkW — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 15, 2026

And Ukraine?

The other side is concentrating on military targets: In occupied Crimea, a long-range FP-1 drone severely damages a Russian Raptor-class patrol boat, ...

... while in Novorossiysk in Russia, a Greek tanker named Maran Homer is hit by an unknown weapon, as Athens confirms. It was probably carrying Russian oil, which can currently be sold thanks to Donald Trump's exemption. However, this actually only applies to oil that has already been loaded onto ships.

However, Ukraine is also attacking the generic energy infrastructure: In parts of Belgorod in the oblast of the same name, the electricity has temporarily failed.

Belgorod and the surrounding region lost power, water, and heat after overnight missile strikes, the governor confirmed. The Luch thermal power plant and several other energy facilities were seriously damaged.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 15. März 2026 um 09:36

Kiev on the rise: 434 square kilometers liberated

From this perspective, everything seems to be as it was - but appearances are deceptive. The Russian army is continuing to accumulate losses, which is causing it growing personnel problems, ...

Russian losses - i.e. killed, wounded and captured - since the beginning of the war according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. CSIS

... but in fact the Russian armed forces have hardly been able to make up any ground recently. On the contrary: the Institute for the Study of War shows that the Ukrainian side has been gaining territory since mid-February.

Weekly Russian territorial gains and losses between November 1, 2025 and the end of February. ISW

Volodymyr Zelensky explains to CNN that Kiev launched a counter-offensive at the end of last year: 434 square kilometers have been recaptured since then. "It's a success story - not only because of the land, but above all because of the people. It's about destroying the big Russian offensive."

The Russians' biggest problem

The Ukrainian president emphasizes the importance of new drone tactics: the enemy is currently losing 35,000 soldiers a month through remote-controlled flying objects. At the same time, the peace talks have come to nothing.

How did Kiev's successes come about? Moscow's biggest drawback at the moment appears to be communication. Since Starlink stopped offering its services in Russia at the beginning of February, Vladimir Putin's army has lacked coordination. Telegram is also no longer allowed to be used by soldiers: Anyone who violates this is apparently sent to the front line.

Russians comment on their new lives now that the czar has taken away their internet.



Locals cite that it's "f*cking sh*t" and "it's a harbinger of more terrible things to come". pic.twitter.com/kaQIbaL0Ra — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) March 13, 2026

This makes controlling drones, organizing defence and attack and coordinating with the artillery much more difficult. The soldiers are supposed to use the Max app, which the Kremlin uses to control the people. But even that doesn't always work: the mobile internet is switched off in Moscow and St. Petersburg these days - probably out of fear of their own people.

Counter-offensive: fastest territorial gains in years

"Russia prepared its armed forces for a large-scale offensive operation in 2025," recalls Kiev's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with Le Monde. "It wanted to take the entire Donbass, areas in Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson and create a buffer zone to Kharkiv and Sumy, but it didn't succeed."

Caturday morning breakfast in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. The Hachiko team can’t stay here long due to drone attacks, but thankfully we’re still able (for now) to get food to displaced cats here. pic.twitter.com/DPLvE8M8tZ — Nate Mook (@natemook) March 14, 2026

Last year could have been much worse, the four-star general continues: "There is no stalemate," he assures us. The events on the ground prove him right: "Ukraine is making the fastest territorial gains in two and a half years," reported "France 24" in mid-February. Troops have advanced, particularly in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia oblasts.

The rough situation overview of the British Ministry of Defense. Ministry of Defence

A week later, Kiev's forces have advanced again and announced on Facebook: "Overall, the situation can be described as very dynamic. The Russians are clinging to every meter of the conquered territory, using all available resources, both human and technical, but despite fierce resistance, our units are gradually liberating our homeland."

The front in maps

What is the situation on the front? We start in the north of Ukraine: the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is a good 30 kilometers away from the trenches and is therefore within range of Russian artillery.

The front in northern Ukraine on March 15, 2026. ISW

The situation in the north-east near Kupjansk is exciting: at the beginning of December, Vladimir Putin claimed that the key city had been under Russian control for several weeks. However, after several counterattacks, the Russian army is a long way from taking Kupyansk.

The front line is a good six kilometers north of Kupjansk (1). Further north, the Russians were able to hold their bridgehead west of the Oskil (2). In the meantime, they have also advanced as far south as the river in Kupjansk (3). DeepStateMap/phi

If you continue south along the front, you will reach the fortified belt in Donetsk Oblast, in the heart of which lie the towns of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In the south, the Russian army is attacking via Lyman, in the north they have already reached Kostyantynivka.

The fortress belt in Donetsk oblast stretches from Sloviansk via Kramatorsk to Kostyantynivka. ISW

Kostyantynivka - the "pure hell"

In Kostyantynivka, death is not only a threat in urban combat. The Kremlin attacked the town, which had a population of 67,000 before the war, from the air in particular. On the one hand with heavy bombs with 3000 kilograms of explosives, on the other hand with forbidden incendiary bombs, which a pro-Russian X-user - see below - is explicitly happy about.

Russia continues to eliminate the Banderites in Kostiantynivka in order to liberate the Russian Town.



Incendiary bombs and the top dog FAB 3000 getting the job done



Ukrainian 28th Mechanized Brigade are embedded & being sent to the soil...



SURRENDER fools !!! https://t.co/atMDRsm9l2 pic.twitter.com/ff4v5sgwBC — 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐙 🇷🇺🇮🇪 (@SMO_VZ) February 27, 2026

A pro-Ukrainian X-user, on the other hand, describes the scenario in Kostyantynivka as "pure hell".

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region today.



Pure hell. Just like yesterday…



The world screams over the UAE but ignores Ukraine burning daily. How is this fair? pic.twitter.com/SJq8jQOseh — UAVoyager🇺🇦 (@NAFOvoyager) March 13, 2026

The house-to-house fighting has begun in Kostyantynivka. ISW

Where Ukraine is advancing

Kiev has made major territorial gains, particularly in the Dnirpopetrovsk oblast: in places where the Russian army had recently advanced threateningly, the Ukrainian counter-offensive has liberated a large area.

Ukrainian successes in the east of the country. ISW

Hulyapole and Dobropilliya are located in Zaporizhzhya oblast - and are currently the military focal points in the area.

The front near Hulyapole on a map by US veteran Chuck Pfarrer. X/@ChuckPfarrer

For the sake of completeness, here is the course of the front in the south, where little has changed but the Kremlin is allegedly gathering troops for an offensive.