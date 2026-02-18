The war in Ukraine is exacerbating Europe's security dilemma at a time when the transatlantic relationship is cooling noticeably. On "Markus Lanz", former US General Ben Hodges found drastic words: Europe must finally take on more responsibility and must no longer hesitate.

Sven Ziegler

In his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz struck a tone that made even the international audience sit up and take notice. The focus was on the strained transatlantic relationship - and the demand that Europe must free itself from its dependence on the United States without abandoning NATO. According to Merz, the aim was to "establish a strong, self-supporting European pillar within the alliance in our own interests".

On "Markus Lanz" on Tuesday evening, the panel therefore discussed what this course means for Europe's security in concrete terms. Lanz wanted to know from journalist Marina Kormbaki: "What did you think of this speech?" Her assessment was clear: "It was surprising. That was a different Merz we saw there. (...) A Merz who speaks a very clear language and one who (...) broke with Trump's America on this stage in front of an international audience." Kormbaki warned that this clarity was particularly delicate: "It's not without risk, a speech like that!"

But what could this clarity trigger in Washington? Former US General Ben Hodges was unexpectedly optimistic: "The United States needs strong allies (...) on an equal footing. And I just heard that from the Chancellor. Very self-confident!" For Hodges, Merz's appearance could even lead to "a more balanced relationship" with the USA in the long term. Meanwhile, military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady disagreed, pointing to a fundamental shift in American priorities: "What is very clear is that Europe is no longer the top priority of the United States." Hodges then relented and admitted: "The new American security strategy is actually a giant middle finger to Europe." For him, it was clearer than ever "that Trump is on the side of the Kremlin".

Ben Hodges: "Europe will pay the price if Ukraine breaks up"

When Lanz finally asked about the concrete consequences, Hodges replied seriously: "The United States is no longer focusing on Europe, on NATO. (...) That worries me, because I am concerned about the damage to our common security." This makes it all the more important for Europe - and Germany in particular - to stay the course and stand "by Ukraine's side".

Because: "Europe will pay the price if Ukraine breaks up. Millions of refugees, the Russians will absorb thousands of Ukrainian troops and use them against Europeans. (...) We have to wake up! We have to do something!" Lanz countered dryly: "As often as the alarm has already rung, we should all have tinnitus by now." Hodges nevertheless stuck to his clear demand: "Don't let Ukraine be forced into accepting a terrible peace that would be catastrophic for the whole of Europe."

Former US General Ben Hodges warns in the "Markus Lanz" program. ZDF

When it came to alliance capability, things finally got technical. Franz-Stefan Gady spoke of "glaring capability gaps (...) in our armed forces in the Bundeswehr", especially "as far as drone defense (...) is concerned". In addition, soldiers "within NATO are no longer capable" of "effectively coordinating different weapon systems". Kormbaki commented pointedly: "The irony is that the Ukrainians are now helping the Germans to acquire these skills."

In this context, Markus Lanz referred to a simulation game by the Bundeswehr University in Hamburg, which is said to have come to the alarming conclusion that Russia could take over the Baltic states with just 15,000 soldiers. Gady explained to the panel that one of the questions posed in the political simulation game was the escalation question: "What would happen if the Russians attacked Lithuania - i.e. NATO?" He explained: "Above all, we tried to test political decision-making processes in Germany (...). I was the military chief (...) of the Russian side."

Franz-Stefan Gady demands: "We must become more independent of the Americans in these crises"

Accordingly, Gady had "developed plans" to achieve "the dismantling of NATO (...) and the weakening or dismantling of the European Union". Gady derived a certain pressure for action for Germany from the findings: it urgently needs "a change of mentality", because: "We must become more independent of the Americans in these crises."

Former Merkel advisor Christoph Heusgen then warned with regard to Lithuania: "We need to make the appropriate preparations." A "forward defense" is necessary - in other words, "that we deploy the brigade in Lithuania". Lanz asked: "Is it complete by now?" Gady promptly replied in the negative: "No, it's not. I think it will be full in 2027." The presenter reacted with irritation: "That means we will almost inevitably have to have compulsory military service?" Heusgen agreed thoughtfully: "I don't see how we can do it any other way in terms of capabilities."