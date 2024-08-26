When a 26-year-old man suddenly started stabbing people indiscriminately at the Solingen city festival on Friday evening, Siavash Hosseini was celebrating with a friend. Hosseini was hit in the neck and seriously injured, he told WDR.
"It all happened in less than 15 seconds," says the man from Cologne, who fled to Germany from Iran over a year ago. It all happened far too quickly and nobody was able to react.
Shortly before the attack, he took a video of the concert on stage with his cell phone. Then suddenly chaos broke out. He looked the perpetrator straight in the eye, Hosseini recalls, then he came straight at him. He was still able to turn away. Nevertheless, he was hit in the neck by the knife, causing a deep cut.
In hospital, the wound requires 21 stitches. Nevertheless, Hosseini is grateful to have survived: "I'm very happy. I could have been one of the people killed." Even though the injury will heal, the crime in Solingen will probably leave Hosseini with a mental scar.