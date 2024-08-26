Siavash Hosseini was one of the eight people injured in the attack on the city festival in Solingen. There were also three fatalities. Screenshot WDR

Siavash Hosseini was injured with a knife at the Solingen city festival - and survived. Now he talks about the events.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday evening, three people were killed and eight injured in an attack at the city festival in the German city of Solingen.

Siavash Hosseini was wounded in the neck by the perpetrator with a knife.

He recounts his experiences on German television. Show more

When a 26-year-old man suddenly started stabbing people indiscriminately at the Solingen city festival on Friday evening, Siavash Hosseini was celebrating with a friend. Hosseini was hit in the neck and seriously injured, he told WDR.

"It all happened in less than 15 seconds," says the man from Cologne, who fled to Germany from Iran over a year ago. It all happened far too quickly and nobody was able to react.

Shortly before the attack, he took a video of the concert on stage with his cell phone. Then suddenly chaos broke out. He looked the perpetrator straight in the eye, Hosseini recalls, then he came straight at him. He was still able to turn away. Nevertheless, he was hit in the neck by the knife, causing a deep cut.

The suspected perpetrator of the knife attack in Solingen is taken to a helicopter. Uli Deck/dpa

In hospital, the wound requires 21 stitches. Nevertheless, Hosseini is grateful to have survived: "I'm very happy. I could have been one of the people killed." Even though the injury will heal, the crime in Solingen will probably leave Hosseini with a mental scar.