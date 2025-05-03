The decision for the start of the conclave on May 7 was made behind the walls of the Vatican. Uncredited/Vatican Media/AP/dpa

Construction is still underway under Michelangelo's ceiling - but in trattorias and religious houses around the Vatican, the decisive talks have long been underway. The big question: who will be the 267th pope?

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 130 cardinals are preparing for the conclave in the Sistine Chapel, while unofficial talks about the papal succession are already taking place in restaurants and priests' houses.

The Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin is considered the favorite, but over a dozen other candidates from Europe, Africa, Asia and America are also being discussed.

The conclave is more international than ever before, with over 80% of the cardinal electors having been nominated by Pope Francis. Show more

Sawing, screwing and hammering is still going on in the Sistine Chapel. Here, under Michelangelo's ceiling painting of the Last Judgement, more than 130 cardinals will probably decide over the next week who will lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics as Pope. But until world history is written again, the craftsmen are at work.

But who knows? It is possible that the decisive talks have already taken place elsewhere, in one of the many trattorias around the Vatican. Perhaps in the "Tre Pupazzi", the "Three Dolls", in the "Arcangelo", the "Archangel", or even in the "Caffé dei papi", the "Café of the Popes". Cardinals could now be seen everywhere without anyone knowing any more. Apart from the fact that Roman or Jewish-style artichokes are also popular among church people at this time of year. In other words, stewed or deep-fried.

Cardinal Woelki: "You get to know each other"

Some of the men in red prefer to meet in one of the many priests' homes in Rome, the headquarters of a religious order or in the surrounding area. They talk more discreetly there. Either way, there is only one topic before the conclave begins on Wednesday: who will it be? These days, the course is being set for the succession to Pope Francis. Officially, the period is now called the sede vacante - the time of the unoccupied chair.

In addition to the meetings in the restaurant, there are also formal gatherings. Since the funeral, the cardinals present in Rome - including those who are no longer allowed to vote because they are over 80 - have met almost every morning in a large auditorium in the Vatican for the so-called General Congregation (also known as the Pre-Conclave). It's not as easy to talk there as in the trattoria, but there is always an opportunity for cryptic hints.

Marx does not want to be a "kingmaker"

Ultimately, it's not much different than in companies and clubs when an important personnel decision has to be made. People feel things out, bring names into play, test the mood. One of the three Germans allowed to vote, the conservative Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki from Cologne, says: "There are coffee breaks, people meet for dinner in the evening and get to know each other." And possibly alliances are formed.

Another German, the much more progressive Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich, is counted by the Italian press as one of the "kingmakers" - the people who could have a decisive influence on the mood in the conclave. He himself doesn't want to know anything about it: "I think I'm in the wrong movie. We're not electing a king." But of course a cardinal likes it when he is considered important. And interviews are still allowed.

Many in Rome are hoping for an Italian pope

As far as the candidates for the succession are concerned, little has changed in recent days. The favorite for the post of Pontifex Maximus 267 is still the current number two of the Catholic church state, Pietro Parolin. In twelve years alongside Francis, the Italian has proven that he can manage such an apparatus. He is also considered a man of the center. And at 70, he would also be a good age.

What's more, many in Rome think that after almost half a century of foreigners, it's time for an Italian pope once again. Who knows whether such an opportunity will arise again in the increasingly international church? Parolin's opponents argue that the Curia cardinal has never been a priest, never a bishop. And that he lacks the charisma for the highest post. If he is elected anyway, the conclave would probably be over quickly.

If it lasts, another cardinal is likely to prevail. More than a dozen names are currently being discussed: other Italians such as the Archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Zuppi (69), and the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa (60), as well as other Europeans such as the Hungarian Peter Erdö (72), the Frenchman Jean-Marc Aveline (66) and the two Spaniards Juan José Omella Omella (79) and Cristóbal López Romero (72).

Conclave more international than ever before

However, as in 2013, the choice could also fall on a cardinal from another continent: the Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle (67) or the Myanmarese Charles Maung Bo (76), both from Asia, the African Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (65) from the Democratic Republic of Congo or a US-American such as Raymond Burke (76) or Robert Francis Prevost (69), even if this is considered less likely.

And of course other surprises are possible. Many cardinals have yet to form a picture of their confreres: Out of 135 churchmen eligible to vote, 108 were appointed by Francis, the last of them only in December. In addition, the Pope from Argentina had a preference for people from the "periphery", as he called it: from Mongolia, for example, from East Timor or the South Sea island state of Tonga. Many of the cardinals who are now allowed to make decisions have only rarely been to the Vatican.

In theory, even a man who is not a cardinal could be elected pope. But that was last the case six and a half centuries ago and, God willing, is likely to remain so. As far as the duration is concerned, most experts believe that a decision will be made by next weekend. Then, after the "Habemus Papam" from St. Peter's Basilica, the new pope would soon have another appointment with tens of thousands of believers: the Angelus Sunday prayer.