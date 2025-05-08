The newly elected Pope Leo XIV, US-American Robert Prevost, waves after the conclave on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. sda

The election of Pope Leo XIV has triggered numerous reactions worldwide. An overview.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday evening, US-American Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the new pontiff, who will call himself Pope Leo XIV.

The election has led to numerous reactions.

US President Donald Trump, for example, is delighted. Show more

On Thursday evening, President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter sent her best wishes to the new Pope Leo XIV. The world needs dialog, hope and confidence, she wrote in the short message service X.

"The voice of the Pope is important," Keller-Sutter continued in her congratulations. The voice of the head of the Church is being heard "in these uncertain times far beyond the Catholic Church".

The President of the Swiss Bishops' Conference, Charles Morerod, met the new Pope Leo XIV, the American Robert Francis Prevost, on one occasion. He said he was impressed by his friendliness, availability and simplicity.

He retained a very positive impression of him, the Bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg told French-speaking Swiss radio and television on Thursday evening.

In Morerod's opinion, the new pope can take up Francis' legacy Francis appointed Prevost as head of the dicastery for the bishops. "He wouldn't have done that if he didn't have confidence in him," said Morerod.

Trump is delighted

US President Donald Trump has also spoken out via the Truth Social platform. "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope," Trump wrote. It is a "great honor" for the USA, Trump continued.

He is looking forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. "It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Putin: "Good luck in fulfilling your task"

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has congratulated the new Pope Leo XIV on his election. In the telegram published by the Kremlin, he expressed confidence that "the constructive dialog and interaction between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us". At the same time, he wished the new Pope "every success in fulfilling the high task entrusted to you, as well as good health and well-being".

The short telegram from the Russian head of state to the pontiff ended "With respect, Vladimir Putin".

Selenskyj: "Ad multos annos!"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the new Pope and expressed hope for the Vatican's continued support in the Russian war of aggression. Ukraine greatly appreciates the Holy See's consistent stance on upholding international law, condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and protecting the rights of innocent civilians, Selensky wrote on Platform X. "At this crucial moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine's efforts to restore justice and achieve lasting peace."

He wished Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration and strength and added the Latin congratulations "Ad multos annos!" - which means "to many years".

Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate.



Starmer: "A profound moment of joy"

Great Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the election of the new Pope Leo XIV as a "profound moment of joy". "Pope Leo is the first American Pope. This is a momentous moment," Starmer wrote on Platform X.

The Holy See has a special role to play in addressing important issues of our time - above all climate change, the fight against poverty and global peace and justice. He is already looking forward to meeting the new Pope.

The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and around the world.



Everything cool comes from Chicago - including the Pope

The mayor of the US metropolis of Chicago hopes that Pope Leo XIV will soon visit his hometown of Chicago. "We hope to welcome you back home soon," wrote Democrat Brandon Johnson on Platform X, congratulating the new pope.

He also joked that everything cool, including the Pope, comes from Chicago - a rhyme in English: "Everything dope, including the Pope, comes from Chicago!" Leo XIV was born in Chicago in 1955.

Spain's head of government congratulates

Spain's left-wing head of government Pedro Sánchez has congratulated the Catholic Church on the election of US-American Robert Prevost as the new Pope. "Congratulations to the entire Catholic Church on the election of the new Pope Leo XIV as Pontiff", the socialist wrote on Platform X.

Enhorabuena a toda la Iglesia Católica por la elección del nuevo Papa León XIV como @Pontifex_es.



"May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialog and the defense of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity," added the head of government of Spain, a country in which a large majority of the approximately 49 million inhabitants profess the Catholic faith.

Merz: "An anchor for justice and reconciliation"

The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was one of the first to congratulate the new Pope. "Through your office, you give hope and orientation to millions of believers worldwide in these times of great challenges," said Merz immediately after the name was announced.

The Pope is an "anchor for justice and reconciliation". "In Germany, people are looking forward to your pontificate with confidence and positive expectations," explained the Catholic Merz and wished him "much strength, health and God's blessing".