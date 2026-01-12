"Everything turned into a war zone"

8.25 a.m.

Iranians have told the AP news agency about the violence in the wake of the ongoing protests in the country. "We are very scared because of these sounds of gunfire and the protests," said a mother of two while shopping for fruit and vegetables.

She did not want to give her name for fear of reprisals. "We heard that many were killed and many were injured. Now peace has returned, but the schools are closed and I am afraid to send my children back to school."

This huge protest is in support of Iran's Islamic ruler Khamenei in Kargil



These radicals are going against the Iranians people only because of Majhab.. Iranians believe themselves Persian and not Muslims.#FreeIranpic.twitter.com/aspjPgdoPM — Kapadia CP (@Ckant72) January 15, 2026

Ahmadresa Tawakoli, 36, told the AP that he witnessed a demonstration in Tehran and was shocked by the use of firearms by security forces.

"People went out to protest and express their opinions, but it quickly turned into a war zone," Tawakoli said. "The people have no weapons. Only the security forces are armed."

“They might cut the internet. I love you all.”

This was #Setayesh_Shafiei’s last message on Telegram. Then she took to the streets in Iran. She was killed by security forces. Only 20!years old. Brave and full of hope.

The regime will continue slaughtering unarmed people. pic.twitter.com/oq7vYTnp8T — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 14, 2026

The demonstrations began on December 28 following the collapse of the Iranian rial, which now stands at over 1.4 million per US dollar. Iran's economy is groaning under the international sanctions that have been imposed over its nuclear program, among other things. The protests intensified and increasingly challenged the theocracy in Iran directly.

According to activists, thousands of people have been killed in the crackdown on mass protests in Iran in recent weeks, most of them demonstrators. More than 18,000 others have been arrested, according to the US-based group Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).