Huw Edwards was the BBC's most prominent presenter. Now he had to stand trial for pornographic images of children. However, the 63-year-old will avoid a prison sentence.

Ex-BBC presenter Huw Edwards received several videos with child pornography content from an adult chat partner and paid hundreds of pounds for them.

Under British law, even downloading or clicking on such images is considered "production".

According to the judge, a prison sentence was not necessary. Show more

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been given a six-month suspended sentence for possession of child pornography. This was decided by a court in London. The prominent news presenter had previously admitted to "making inappropriate images of minors" on three occasions.

According to the prosecution, the 63-year-old was sent several videos by an adult chat partner. He paid the man several hundred pounds for this. British law also defines "production" as downloading or clicking on images and videos.

"You were perhaps the best known newsreader and journalist in the UK," said Judge Paul Goldspring. "It is no exaggeration to say that your reputation has been ruined." Edwards presented the BBC's flagship news program for years and anchored landmark events such as the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 for the public broadcaster.

"No danger to the public"

During the trial, a therapist attested that he had shown insight, shame and remorse. In his verdict, the judge acknowledged that Edwards had had psychological problems. He posed no danger to the public or to children. Evidence indicated that he could be rehabilitated. A prison sentence was therefore not necessary.

Edwards was initially suspended in the summer of 2023 following initial allegations. He was temporarily arrested in November. His salary, which amounted to the equivalent of more than half a million euros a year, continued to be paid until his departure in April of this year. The BBC is demanding the return of all payments from the time of his arrest. Huw Edwards had not only defrauded the BBC, but also the viewers who had placed their trust in him, the broadcaster announced.

