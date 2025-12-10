Ex-billionaire René Benko has to face a second trial. This time, his wife Nathalie is also on trial. imago images/Eibner Europa

Austrian entrepreneur René Benko is once again on trial at the Innsbruck Regional Court. The judiciary suspects him of having hidden six-figure assets from his creditors - together with his wife.

The Austrian investor and ex-billionaire René Benko is once again on trial before the Innsbruck Regional Court. As in the first trial, the case concerns the suspicion that the 48-year-old wanted to conceal assets from his creditors. In addition to Benko, his wife Nathalie is also on trial. She is alleged to have contributed to the crime. The penalty for the offense of so-called fraudulent crida, as the offense is called in Austria, is up to ten years imprisonment in view of the amount of damage.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the businessman of hiding cash amounting to 120,000 euros as well as eleven high-priced watches and other items worth 250,000 euros in a safe. As part of his insolvency as a sole trader, he prevented or reduced the satisfaction of creditors' claims, according to the judicial authorities.

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution and defense plan to question the suspects and several witnesses. A verdict may be reached as early as Wednesday. If a second trial day is necessary, it is planned for December 16.

New conviction would not simply be added

Benko was already sentenced to two years in prison in October by the regional court in his home town of Innsbruck for harming his creditors. The investor describes himself as "not guilty". The first verdict is not yet legally binding. If Benko is also sentenced to prison in the second trial, the sentence will not simply be added together. Instead, a total sentence would be calculated once the first verdict has become final. The 48-year-old has been in custody since January 2025.

Benko had amassed a fortune with his convoluted real estate and trading empire Signa for around 20 years. In his heyday, the Tyrolean-born businessman was considered a five-time billionaire. Rising interest rates and risky acquisitions such as those of the German department store groups Karstadt and Kaufhof drove Signa into insolvency.

According to estimates by the credit agency Creditreform, the mountain of debt amounts to around 40 billion euros, which also includes many claims between the more than 1000 Signa companies.

The Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) is investigating 14 strands of the Signa bankruptcy. It is considered certain that the ex-billionaire will face further lawsuits.