Graz influencer Stefanie P., who has been missing for a week, is dead. According to the police, her ex-partner confessed to strangling her, packing her in a suitcase and burying her in Slovenia.

32-year-old Stefanie P. was found dead in a wooded area in Slovenia on Saturday.

Her ex-boyfriend Patrik M. is said to have strangled her after a party and transported the body across the border in his car.

Two other men - his brother and stepfather - were arrested in Austria; their role is still unclear. Show more

For almost a week, relatives and investigators searched for Graz influencer Stefanie P. OnSaturday, the police and public prosecutor's office confirmed that the 32-year-old was dead. Her body was discovered in a wooded area near Majšperk in Slovenia - hidden in a suitcase buried in the ground.

The discovery followed a confession by her ex-boyfriend Patrik M. (31). He had previously been extradited to Austria and questioned by the police for hours.

Confession after initial denial

According to the Austrian authorities, the man initially denied the allegations. Only in the course of several hours of questioning did he admit that he had intercepted Stefanie P. after a Christmas party and strangled her until she was unconscious.

He then placed the body in a suitcase and took it across the border to Slovenia by car on the afternoon of November 23. He did not want to name the exact location at first - only the following day did he lead the investigators there. The body was finally found on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses had seen the suspect the day after the disappearance with a conspicuous roll of cloth near the 32-year-old's apartment. A short time later, the police discovered his burnt-out red VW Golf near the border - possibly to remove evidence.

Whether the fire is connected to the case is part of the investigation.

Two more men arrested

According to the provincial police headquarters, Patrik M.'s brother and stepfather are also in the spotlight. Both were arrested in Graz. It remains to be seen whether they were involved in the crime or the cover-up.

Stefanie P. was out at a club in Graz the night before she disappeared. Her ex-boyfriend was also there. The influencer left the club early in the morning - she did not show up for an agreed photo shoot the next day.

The authorities are continuing the investigation and are now examining all the events and the role of all those involved.