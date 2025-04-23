Tidjane Thiam, the former CEO of Credit Suisse, is president of the opposition Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire (Parti démocratique de Côte d'Ivoire, PDCI) and wants to run in the presidential elections in his home country. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Legnan Koula

The former CEO of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, is not allowed to run in the presidential elections in Côte d'Ivoire. Thiam wants to appeal against the court's decision.

A court ruled on Tuesday that dual citizenship precludes a candidacy, according to a lawyer representing former Credit Suisse CEO Thiam. The president of the court was of the opinion that Thiam "lost his Ivorian nationality when he took French nationality (in 1987)". Thiam was therefore removed from the electoral roll, lawyer Me Ange Rodrigue Dadjé told the AP.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday evening, Thiam said he wanted to take action against the decision. "I will not accept this exclusion because it is unfair, unjustified and incomprehensible," said the former CS chief executive, the co-founder and head of blank-check company Freedom Acquisition Corp. "I am determined to fight for Ivorians to be free to choose their next president."

Thiam won his party's primaries on Friday in an uncontested vote and was widely seen as the main challenger to President Alassane Ouattara. The latter had won a controversial presidential election in 2020 that resulted in dozens of deaths and an opposition boycott. The upcoming elections in Côte d'Ivoire are due to take place in October.