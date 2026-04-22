The VW Polo burned out completely in the accident. DPA

An illegal car race ends in disaster: Two young footballers from 1. FC Köln cause a fatal accident. Now the court has spoken - both have to go to prison.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two former youth players of 1. FC Köln have been sentenced after a fatal car race.

A mother and her daughter died in the accident after the perpetrators were traveling at over 200 km/h.

The court handed down prison sentences of five and four and a half years. Show more

A fatal car race at over 200 km/h now has legal consequences for two former youth players of 1. FC Köln. The Cologne Regional Court sentenced the two men to several years in prison.

One of the defendants was sentenced to five years in prison, the second to four years and six months. Both were 20 years old at the time of the offense.

Both players will have to serve several years in prison. KEYSTONE

The accident occurred in December 2023 on the A555 highway. According to the investigation, the two men were involved in an illegal race in an Audi and a Mercedes. They reached speeds of over 210 km/h.

Players tried to shift responsibility

In the course of the journey, they crashed into a VW Polo. A mother and her daughter were sitting in the vehicle and were fatally injured in the collision.

During the trial, both defendants tried to shift responsibility to the other. The court did not follow this account and considered it proven that both were actively involved in the race.

FC Köln had already taken action shortly after the accident and released the two players. The club was deeply saddened at the time and expressed its sympathy to the families of the victims.