A prominent name has come into play in the case surrounding the kidnapping of the children of steakhouse heiress Christina Block: investigators have searched former BND President August Hanning. He is accused of being involved in a failed kidnap attempt.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-BND President August Hanning and an ex-LKA employee are alleged to have been involved in a failed kidnapping plan in 2022.

They are also suspected of being involved in the successful kidnapping on New Year's Eve 2023/24.

During the raid, 13 properties in Germany and Switzerland were searched. Show more

In the criminal case surrounding the kidnapping of two children of steakhouse chain heiress Christina Block, investigators raided the former president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), August Hanning, and another suspect on Tuesday. This was announced by the Hamburg public prosecutor's office. The 79-year-old Hanning and a former employee of the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office are alleged to have planned a failed earlier kidnapping attempt in 2022 as "persons responsible for a security company".

In addition, Hanning and the former police officer, together with Block and employees of an Israeli security company, are said to have tried to discredit the children's father and Block's former husband and his lawyer "by making false accusations of pedophilia". "The subject of the ongoing investigation" is also whether Hanning and the co-defendant were involved in the successful abduction of the Block children on New Year's Eve 2023/2024.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a total of 13 search warrants were executed in Germany and abroad on Thursday. This involved eight residential and business addresses of the accused as well as other properties of "non-suspects" in several federal states and in Switzerland. The searches affected eight residential and business addresses of the accused as well as five properties of non-suspects in Switzerland, Hamburg, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg. The suspects are said to be two retired civil servants.

Since mid-July, a trial has been underway at Hamburg District Court regarding the abduction of the two youngest children of Hamburg businesswoman Christina Block (52) on New Year's Eve 2023/24. Block is accused of ordering the abduction of her two youngest children from the care of her ex-husband in Denmark. She denies this. There are six co-defendants, including her partner Gerhard Delling (66). He has denied having done anything wrong. The two now accused are not among the defendants.

Years of custody dispute

The daughter of the founder of the steakhouse chain "Block House", Eugen Block, has been fighting with her ex-husband Stephan Hensel (51) for years over custody of the two youngest of their four children. The father had not returned them to their mother after a weekend visit in August 2021 - illegally, according to the Hamburg public prosecutor's office.

On New Year's Eve 2023/24, the then ten-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter were allegedly abducted by employees of an Israeli security company and taken to their mother in Germany. After a few days, they had to return to their father in Denmark due to a court decision.

Public prosecutor: trial as early as 2022

There is said to have been an attempt to return the children to their mother just over a year before the abduction. According to the public prosecutor's office, the plan was to pick up the children on the way to school in southern Denmark on the morning of November 9, 2022, distract their companions and allow the children's mother to drive away with the children in the car. However, the crime was not completed because the children's father noticed suspicious people at his home and called the Danish police.

The Danish police reportedly investigated Christina Block and other people, but dropped the case. The Hamburg public prosecutor's office also closed its investigation into the matter for formal legal reasons. However, the Danish police did not take action against the two people now accused, which is why they are now being investigated in Hamburg.