Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro is declared guilty - and must spend decades behind bars. This makes him the first ex-president of the country to be convicted of an attempted coup.

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for an attempted coup d'état. The majority of the five-member chamber of the Supreme Federal Court found the 70-year-old guilty, as the live TV broadcast showed on Thursday (local time). This makes Bolsonaro the first ex-president of Brazil to be convicted of attempted subversion.

Bolsonaro himself did not appear in person in the dock. He has been under house arrest since the beginning of August due to breaches of conditions. The sentencing was originally scheduled for Friday. As appeals can still be lodged with the Supreme Court, the prison sentence will not be carried out immediately. However, experts believe that an appeal against the verdict is unlikely.

Allegations: plans to overthrow the government after election defeat

According to the public prosecutor's office and the judges, Bolsonaro had planned a coup against the government of his left-wing successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with military officers and allies after his election defeat at the end of 2022. The aim was to impose a state of emergency and force through new elections - however, Bolsonaro did not win the support of the military leadership.

On January 8, 2023, a few days after Lula took office, supporters of the right-wing politician stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasília. Even though Bolsonaro was not in Brazil himself on that day, but in the USA, the court accuses him of indirect involvement in the events. Bolsonaro is also alleged to have known about plans to assassinate Lula, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and judge Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro's defense rejected the allegations throughout the proceedings and argued that there was no solid evidence of Bolsonaro's involvement in a coup plan. His lawyers spoke of a "political trial" in which their client had not had a fair chance. They referred to Chief Justice Moraes, who had played a central role in the investigations and was himself named as a suspected target of the coup plans. A "prior conviction" by the court was therefore unavoidable.

Bolsonaro was not only convicted of attempted coup d'état, but also of violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, participation in a criminal organization, damage to protected cultural property and damage to property. Seven high-ranking military officers and former cabinet members were also convicted, including ex-Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, Navy Chief Almir Garnier and Bolsonaro's then security advisor Augusto Heleno.

Judge's verdict

Judge Moraes described Bolsonaro as the "leader of a criminal organization" and detailed numerous pieces of evidence for the attempted coup. This included public attacks on the electoral system, secret ministerial meetings, meetings with ambassadors and drafts of a decree of overthrow, as well as the violent riots on January 8. "This was no Sunday in the park, no trip to Disneyland," said Moraes regarding the storming of government buildings.

Four of the five judges voted in favor of convicting Bolsonaro, only Judge Luiz Fux voted for an acquittal, as according to him the evidence would not provide a basis for the accusation of an attempted coup d'état.

As the case is being heard by the Supreme Court, there is no higher instance. According to experts, a re-examination of individual points of contention in the plenary session with eleven judges would only have been possible with at least two dissenting votes. However, Bolsonaro's lawyers can challenge formal ambiguities in the ruling - major changes to the content are unlikely. The verdict will only become final and enforceable once this has been decided.

Parallels with the USA

The trial also has an international dimension. Bolsonaro is considered a close ally of US President Donald Trump and has sometimes been referred to as "Tropical Trump". The images of the riots in Brasília were reminiscent of the storming of the US Congress in Washington two years earlier. Trump himself was indicted on similar charges, but a case against him was dropped shortly before he was sworn in again. Both politicians described the trials against them as a "witch hunt".

The criminal proceedings against Bolsonaro led to diplomatic tensions with the USA. Trump imposed tariffs of 50 percent on numerous Brazilian products and personally imposed sanctions on Judge Moraes.

Trump was "surprised" by the ruling and explained that he knew Bolsonaro well and thought he was a good president. "This is very similar to what they tried to do to me, but they didn't get away with it at all." Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he would respond to the "witch hunt", without giving details.

The political persecutions by sanctioned human rights abuser Alexandre de Moraes continue, as he and others on Brazil's supreme court have unjustly ruled to imprison former President Jair Bolsonaro.



Historical dimension

Political scientist Oliver Stuenkel described the ruling as an important moment for Brazil. He pointed out that there had been numerous failed and successful coup attempts in the country's history. But in most cases, those responsible had not been brought to justice. In contrast to countries such as Argentina, where the military have been prosecuted, there has never been a full legal investigation in Brazil. "In this respect, this really is a very, very important moment," said Stuenkel, Professor of International Relations at the renowned Fundação Getulio Vargas University in São Paulo.

Ex-presidents have already been convicted of corruption in the past - such as Fernando Collor de Mello and Lula, who is now back in office. However, a conviction for an attempted coup d'état is a precedent.

Reactions in a divided country - protests possible

Brazil is strongly polarized between supporters of left-wing President Lula and supporters of his right-wing predecessor Bolsonaro. Many see the criminal proceedings as politically motivated, others as proof of the strength of the institutions.

The coming weeks could be characterized by protests: "Of course, there can always be isolated cases of political violence," said Stuenkel. However, the expert believes that major riots are unlikely. "A condemnation, regardless of what comes afterwards, is one of the most important moments in the consolidation of Brazilian democracy since the end of the dictatorship," said Stuenkel.