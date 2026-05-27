Former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed robbery. Sina Schuldt/dpa-pool/dpa

Daniela Klette lived underground for decades. Now the 67-year-old has been sentenced for the first time. It's about a series of robberies with millions in loot.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniela Klette was sentenced to 13 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

The court considers her involvement in several robberies with millions in loot to be proven.

The search continues for her alleged accomplices Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub. Show more

Former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette has been sentenced to 13 years in prison at the Verden District Court. The court considered it proven that the defendant and her alleged accomplices Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub robbed cash transporters and supermarkets in several towns in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. The court convicted the Germans of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, violations of weapons laws, extortionate kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

As the presiding judge announced the sentence, supporters of the defendant protested against the verdict with loud booing. They shouted "Freedom for Daniela". Judicial officers in the courtroom escorted individual demonstrators out of the courtroom.

Klette arrested in Berlin in 2024 - suspected accomplices still on the run

Klette had been on trial in Lower Saxony since March 2025. The public prosecutor accused her of committing robberies in Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein together with Garweg and Staub between 1999 and 2016. The perpetrators were masked and some were heavily armed.

During the trial, it was decided that five of the crimes would not be pursued further. The court was ultimately dealing with eight robberies in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, in which a total of more than two million euros was stolen.

Klette belonged to the so-called third generation of the left-wing terrorist Red Army Faction (RAF). For years, investigators tried to track her and her two suspected accomplices down. Then, at the end of 2024, officers arrested Klette in a Berlin apartment. She has been in custody ever since. Investigators found weapons, ammunition, a dummy bazooka, fake IDs, wigs, gold and 240,000 euros in cash in the apartment. The search for Klette's alleged accomplices continues.

Trial participants assessed the evidence differently

In its plea, the public prosecutor's office had demanded a 15-year prison sentence for the 67-year-old - for attempted murder, aggravated robbery and violations of weapons laws. According to the prosecution, the three former RAF members robbed the money transporters and supermarkets in order to finance their underground lives.

The accessory prosecution also considered Klette's guilt to be proven and demanded a long prison sentence. Unlike the public prosecutor's office, however, the joint plaintiff did not consider the attack on an armored car in Stuhr near Bremen on June 6, 2015 to be attempted murder, but rather attempted aggravated robbery. The joint prosecution thus followed the court's assessment. The presiding judge had stated during the trial that the chamber would probably not classify the robbery as attempted murder.

At the time, three masked men tried to get hold of the load of a cash van - the vehicle contained around one million euros. Several shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was scared to death. However, the masked men were unable to open the doors of the van. They fled without any loot.

Klette's lawyers demanded that the arrest warrant be revoked

The defense assessed the evidence completely differently from the prosecution and the joint prosecution. According to Klette's lawyers, it is unclear who committed the robberies. They emphasized in court that there was no evidence that Klette was involved in the robberies.

Only the violation of the Weapons Act had been proven, the lawyers explained with regard to the finds in Klette's apartment. A suspended sentence could be considered for this offense, said lawyer Lukas Theune. In his plea, he called for the arrest warrant to be revoked.

Klette is facing further court proceedings. This concerns crimes that she is alleged to have committed during her time in the RAF. Her membership of the left-wing terrorist organization itself is now time-barred. However, the federal prosecutor's office is accusing the German of complicity in three RAF attacks between 1990 and 1993. The State Security Senate of the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court must now decide whether and when the trial will take place.