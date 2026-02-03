A few days after the publication of further Epstein files, the foundation set up by the ex-wife of former British Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, has announced that it is to cease its activities. "Sarah's Trust" will close "for the foreseeable future", a spokesperson told British media. The decision had been discussed "for several months".
Ferguson, also known as "Fergie" in this country, appears prominently in the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, reports the BBC.
Epstein files: photos appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling on all fours over a female lying on the ground have been included in the latest batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.
Andrew therefore had to relinquish all his honors and titles and is now only known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Ferguson also lost her title as Duchess of York. Being named in the Epstein files alone is not proof of misconduct.
The brother she never had
Ferguson's connection to Epstein is well known. In an interview with the "Evening Standard" newspaper in 2011, she admitted to having accepted 15,000 pounds (currently just under 16,000 francs) from Epstein and publicly regretted having had contact with Epstein.
‘You’re a legend’: Key revelations about Sarah Ferguson from Epstein files
The BBC reported that Ferguson described Epstein as the brother she always wanted. And the Telegraph added that Fergie had visited Epstein five days after his first release from prison - together with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.
Organizations discontinue cooperation
The US-American had served a prison sentence of several months for incitement to prostitution until mid-2009. It is now known that Epstein had run an abuse ring for years, to which dozens of girls and women fell victim.
Other charitable organizations had previously stopped working with Ferguson. In emails attributed to Ferguson, Epstein is asked for financial advice, among other things. In another email, Epstein appears to be congratulated on the birth of a baby boy.