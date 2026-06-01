Two more men have been executed in Iran in connection with the uprisings in January.

Mehdad Mohammadi-Nia and Ashkan Maleki were accused of setting fire to a mosque during the mass protests, among other things, according to the news portal Misan, which is associated with the judiciary. The sentence was carried out on Monday morning, it added.

More than a dozen executions have already been carried out in connection with the protests. The demonstrations broke out at the end of December due to the economic crisis in the country and quickly developed into mass protests against the authoritarian leadership. The state had them violently crushed. Thousands of demonstrators were killed in the process.

Human rights groups have been criticizing the rigorous use of the death penalty in Iran for years and accuse the authorities of using executions as a form of intimidation. According to Amnesty International, at least 2,159 people were executed in Iran last year - the highest recorded figure since 1981. Death sentences were also carried out against suspected spies and political prisoners in the context of the Iran war.