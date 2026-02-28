The civilian population has been largely unprepared for the attacks, despite the recent growing evidence of a US military strike. dpa

The target of the Israeli-American attacks in Iran are the country's political and military elites. But it is often the civilian population that loses out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Middle East expert Simon Wolfgang Fuchs describes the Iranian civilian population as largely defenceless.

Air strikes hit cities unprepared and endanger children and families in particular.

Inadequate shelters exacerbate the situation for the people. Show more

According to Middle East expert Simon Wolfgang Fuchs, the people of Iran are largely defenceless against the dangers posed by the Israeli-American attacks.

The civilian population is in constant danger of becoming unintended victims, for example when members of the political leadership are attacked and residential areas are targeted, the professor of Islamic Studies at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem told the German Press Agency.

Children were at school at the time of the attacks

The latest airstrikes showed that the people of Iran were neither warned nor could they rely on air defenses or a missile shield. As a result, the civilian population was largely unprepared for the attacks, despite the recent growing evidence of a US military strike. "It was a normal working day in Tehran. When the attacks began, the children were at school," said the expert. "We are now seeing a picture again that we have often seen in recent years, namely large masses of cars rolling out of Tehran."

🚗 Take a look at Babaei Highway in Tehran.

The ayatollahs sit in bunkers — the people sit in traffic.

What a regime. Humiliated. pic.twitter.com/DHt2LTieQ4 — daniel hanuka📟 🇮🇱 (@LionsOfZion_ORG) June 15, 2025

Temporary shelters not adequately equipped

The government is largely leaving people to deal with the situation on their own. Short-term designated shelters such as metro stations are usually not equipped for longer stays, for example with toilets.

Fuchs went on to say that the report on the incident at a girls' school, where dozens of schoolgirls are said to have been killed in an airstrike, also shows who is suffering the most from the attacks.