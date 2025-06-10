Amok run in Austria Expert considers bullying motive plausible ++ Now the father of a pupil speaks ++ Farewell letter found
Petar Marjanović
10.6.2025
A shooting rampage took place at a grammar school in Graz on Tuesday. Several people were killed and injured. The perpetrator had attended the school himself. Austria is in shock.
What is known so far - as of 8.14 pm
- The incident: Shots were fired at the grammar school at around 10.00 am.
- The victims: The gunman killed ten people and himself. According to the police, eleven other people were injured, some of them seriously.
- The perpetrator: The police are assuming a single perpetrator. He is a 21-year-old Austrian from the Graz area who himself attended the school in question but had left without graduating.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
10.31 p.m.
Psychologist considers bullying theory plausible
An expert in school psychology believes that the perpetrator of the rampage in Graz had a plausible motive of bullying. It was a matter of "small and tiny pinpricks" that could escalate over time into a huge insult, said Josef Zollneritsch from the school medical service of the Styrian Education Directorate on ORF television.
The school psychologists have more and more cases in which pupils do not feel seen, respected or accepted in any way. This could encourage a latent or open tendency towards violence. "We have to realize that we have increasing social-emotional difficulties in general, not only in Styrian schools, but I believe in all schools in Austria." It is therefore essential to invest much more in prevention than we do today.
-
9.23 p.m.
Now the father of a pupil is speaking out
After the rampage in Graz, a father spoke to the Puls24 radio station about the crime. His son was at school and called, the father reported in a video. The gunman in Graz had shot at pupils in a classroom. His son reported that he had thrown himself on the floor and played dead.
The police have not yet provided any further details about the course of events. They have only confirmed that the 21-year-old Austrian had two weapons with him, which he possessed legally, killed nine people and then committed suicide. She has not yet commented on where in the school building the former pupil fired.
"I saw with my own eyes: three colleagues were killed in the school," the father told the broadcaster, recounting what his son had said on the phone. He remained unharmed.
His second son could not be reached at first, reported the father, whose voice broke several times. He was very worried. However, his son then contacted him from the hall where all the surviving and uninjured pupils had been taken.
-
20.08 hrs
Farewell letter found, perpetrator felt bullied
According to the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper, the police had already searched the apartment of the gunman in the afternoon. There, the investigation team found a farewell letter in which the perpetrator wrote that he had felt bullied. Bullying was already considered a possible motive for the crime in the afternoon.
-
6.22 p.m.
Hospital confirms another fatality
Graz Hospital announced in the evening that the rampage had claimed another victim. One of the two seriously injured adults died in the university hospital. This is said to be a woman, reports "OE24" with reference to the APA news agency. This brings the number of victims to ten. The perpetrator also killed himself.
-
16.06 hrs
Interior Minister: Twelve injured in Graz, some seriously
Twelve people have been injured, some of them seriously, in the attack at a school in Graz. This was reported by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in Graz. According to Karner, six of the nine people killed were female and three male. The Austrian perpetrator had committed suicide.
-
4.04 p.m.
Authorities: Perpetrator possessed weapons legally
The 21-year-old who shot nine people at a school in Graz, Austria, this morning was in legal possession of the two weapons he used. This was announced by the authorities. He had a gun ownership card, according to Gerald Ortner, Styria's state police director. One long gun and one handgun had been used.
-
3.48 p.m.
Interior Minister: Perpetrator was a former pupil without qualifications
Interior Minister Karner warned against speculation: "Many things have been speculated about and now is the time to carry out precise investigations." The results should be awaited.
However, Karner has already confirmed that the 21-year-old perpetrator from the Graz area was a former student at the BORG, but did not graduate from there. He was not previously known to the police.
The alleged perpetrator had a gun ownership card (also known as a gun license in Switzerland). When asked by a journalist, Karner specified the murder weapon: They were a long gun and a handgun.
This ended the press conference.
-
3.42 pm
Mayor confirms event stop
The Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), also expressed her condolences to the relatives. All city events have been canceled for this week and next.
-
3.36 p.m.
Police: Prevention measures important
Another police spokesperson reported: It took 17 minutes for the Cobra emergency services to restore security at the scene of the crime. The rampage shows how important preventative measures in schools and cooperation with parents are. These measures are to be intensified and expanded.
-
3.31 p.m.
Police: Perpetrator killed himself
A representative of the police has now given his report to the public: over 300 officers were deployed. Over ten emergency calls had been received. The emergency services had organized the immediate evacuation.
The situation was brought under control within a few minutes. According to current information, the suspected perpetrator had killed himself. Two firearms were recovered at the scene of the crime - according to current knowledge, these were legally acquired. There is no information about the motive, extensive investigations are necessary.
-
3.28 p.m.
Interior Minister Karner provides new details
Interior Minister Karner summarized the information secured so far: The investigation is currently running at full speed, confirmed Interior Minister Karner.
A call had been received this morning reporting shots and screams. A few minutes later, the police were on the scene. As things stand at present, there are nine fatalities - six female and three male. In addition, twelve people were injured, some of them seriously, including teenagers. The tenth teenager was the gunman. He had killed himself. Karner confirmed that it was a lone perpetrator who acted alone.
-
3.24 p.m.
Governor: "We must stand together"
Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) now spoke and called on the population to stand together and stick together. Life had not only changed for the victims and their families. Today is also a huge turning point for those who had to stand by and help after the rampage.
He continued: "The province of Styria will not be holding any public events in the next few days. There is currently nothing to celebrate. There are also no political events. Now is the time for mourning, Kunasek made clear.
-
3.17 p.m.
Federal Chancellor Stocker opens press conference
Right at the beginning of his speech, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) described today as a "dark day" for Austria. There are no words to describe the pain and bewilderment that Austria is feeling today. The Federal Chancellor expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims.
Stocker continued: "A school is more than just a place of learning. It is also a place of trust. The fact that such a place was attacked left him speechless. "This act affects us all," Stocker continued, adding: "There are no words to express our grief. Our country is at a standstill."
-
14.55
Press conference at 3.15 p.m. with Federal Chancellor
Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has arrived in Graz. There will be an official press conference at 3.15 pm. Stocker will be joined by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr and representatives of the police. Initially it was said that the press conference would begin at 3 pm.
-
2.42 pm
Austria declares three days of national mourning
Following the fatal shooting at a school in Graz, Austria will commemorate the victims with three days of national mourning.
Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) will officially announce the federal government's decision this afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Chancellery told the news agency DPA. The flags on the presidential chancellery and the Federal Chancellery as well as on other official buildings will be flown at half-mast.
@bundespraesident.at) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:49
-
2.20 p.m.
New information at 3 p.m.
A press conference, which will also be attended by Styria's Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ), will take place at 3 p.m. blue News will ticker the press conference live.
-
1.41 pm
Video shows special forces in school
🚨BREAKING: School Shooting in Graz, Austria Leaves 11 Dead — Police Deploy Helicopter and Elite Units.— 2tuff (@PutdyJohn) June 10, 2025
A shooting at Borg Dreierschützengasse school in Graz, Austria has left at least 11 people dead and several others injured. The suspected attacker is possibly a student pic.twitter.com/E39qsP9daP
A newly surfaced video shows the evacuation of the school later in the morning. Heavily armed police officers secure the entrances and exits and escort the pupils to the exit.
-
12.51 pm
Police now also confirm the death of the shooter
Es sind mehrere Tote zu beklagen. Der Täter befindet sich unter den Toten. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:49
-
12.35 p.m.
Media speculate about the shooter's motive
Several Austrian media - from Oe24.at to "Kleine Zeitung" - are already reporting that the shooter was a victim of bullying. The "Kleine Zeitung" writes that the 22-year-old assassin was a former pupil of the BORG and "apparently saw himself as a victim of bullying".
According to "derStandard.at", the investigation is now underway: "In other words: the crime scene work, securing evidence and the interrogations. This could take several days to weeks. Many details still need to be clarified, such as the motive and the background."
The police in Graz have not yet released any details about the perpetrator's motive. Media experts warn against jumping to conclusions that could compromise the ongoing investigation.
-
12.28 p.m.
Ten fatalities confirmed
The number of fatalities has now risen to ten. The dead include schoolchildren and at least one adult. The suspected perpetrator is also among them. Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) confirmed this to APA. Several other people are injured.
-
12.25 p.m.
22-year-old allegedly shot with two weapons in former classroom
According to the "Salzburger Nachrichten", a former pupil is said to have shot at his classmates in two classes. One of the classes was "reportedly his former classroom". The 22-year-old alleged perpetrator had two weapons with him - a pistol and a shotgun. He is said to have possessed both legally.
The identity of the suspected shooter and his motive have not yet been confirmed.
-
12.06 p.m.
Seven pupils are said to be dead
According to ORF, the dead are seven pupils, one adult and the gunman himself. The ORF refers to information from the mayor's circle. Further information is not yet known.
-
12.05 pm
False reports after shooting rampage - expert warns against rumors
Unconfirmed reports are already circulating on social media: Individual users are claiming that there were three shooters and are talking about a terrorist attack. The broadcaster AUF1 is also spreading unverified figures - it cites a 16-year-old schoolgirl as the only source for the alleged eleven fatalities.
"Standard" columnist Ingrid Brodnig warns against speculation and rumors in large-scale operations such as the one in Graz. It is important to pay attention to reliable information and, if in doubt, to share less rather than more.
Bei Großeinsätzen wie jetzt in Graz kommt es schnell zu Gerüchten und Spekulationen - umso wichtiger ist, darauf zu achten, was gesicherte Information ist. Und im Zweifelsfall lieber weniger als mehr zu teilen. Wer Informationen der Polizei sucht, findet diese bei @polizeistmk.bsky.social #graz1006— Ingrid Brodnig (@brodnig.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 11:30
The police have not yet released any official figures on the number of victims or details of the perpetrator's motive. Media experts advise only relying on official sources.
Derzeit wird von einem Täter ausgegangen. Gesicherte Lage - keine Gefahr. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:03
-
12.01 pm
Pictures show police operation on site
The large-scale operation in Graz continues. Pictures show heavily armed police officers on the scene.
-
11.53 a.m.
Graz hospital overloaded
According to the "Kronen Zeitung", the state hospital in Graz is overloaded. Both the emergency room and the shock room are affected.
-
11.48 a.m.
9 fatalities confirmed - including the shooter
Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) confirmed nine fatalities in an initial statement. Among the dead is also the suspected shooter. The police only confirmed "several fatalities".
Derzeit haben wir im Einsatz #graz1006 mehrere Tote zu beklagen.— Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 11:49
-
11.44 a.m.
Shooter was a pupil at the school in question
The identity of the suspected perpetrator, who was found dead, has not yet been established. Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig only confirmed that he was a pupil at the grammar school in question. Whether another person was involved in the incident is still being investigated.
According to Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), the shooter is among the dead. "The situation is currently very unclear. However, it could be a case of amok", according to the online portal "derStandard.at" from police circles.
-
11.37 a.m.
Police: Situation secured after evacuation
Shortly after the high school was evacuated, the police announced: "The situation is safe. No further danger is assumed." The media office of the Styrian police initially did not provide any further details about the incident.
-
11.32 a.m.
School evacuated
At 11.31 a.m. - around 90 minutes after the incident began - the police announced that the school had been completely evacuated. Everyone has been taken to a safe meeting place.
Die Schule wurde evakuiert und alle Personen wurden zu einem sicheren Treffpunkt gebracht. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@PolizeiStmk) June 10, 2025
-
11.31 a.m.
Video shows situation on site
A new video shows the current situation near the school in Graz. Numerous police cars are parked on the street, several access roads are blocked. Four helicopters are circling above the scene.
🇦🇹⚡- The situation in Graz, Austria, right now. https://t.co/DKhKadVQmL pic.twitter.com/y2mnAPGmsR— Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) June 10, 2025
-
Police in action with helicopters
The police in Styria are deployed with a large contingent. A helicopter is also currently circling over the area around the school. The background to the operation is still unclear. The police speak of an "unclear situation". According to Austrian media, it is currently not even certain whether it is one or more perpetrators.
-
11.20 a.m.
Gunman allegedly among the fatalities
So far, Austrian media have given different figures for fatalities and injuries. "Heute.at" is currently reporting "at least nine" fatalities and is basing this figure on information from police circles. The "Krone Zeitung" speaks of eight fatalities.
The alleged shooter is said to be among them. He is said to have killed himself in a toilet. There was initially no confirmation of this information.
-
11.13 a.m.
Police speak of "unclear" situation
According to the Kurier, the alleged perpetrator is said to have opened fire in two classes. The police are currently not ruling out the possibility of a second perpetrator. One or more firearms are believed to have been used. Little has been officially confirmed so far: "The situation is very unclear at the moment. It could be a case of amok", a police spokesperson told APA. The school is currently being evacuated.
-
11.11 a.m.
Austrian media speak of "rampage"
There was a rampage in Graz on Tuesday morning. As reported by the "Kronen Zeitung", the crime took place at the BORG in Dreierschützengasse in the district of Lend.
Shots were fired in the school at around 10 a.m., whereupon the police sounded a major alarm. The Ministry of the Interior has since confirmed that there are several fatalities, including the suspected perpetrator.
According to police spokesman Fritz Grundnig, he is said to have killed himself. There is also talk of several seriously injured people, including pupils and teachers. The "Krone" specifically mentions five fatalities.
Several police units and the Cobra special unit are currently in action. The school building is being meticulously searched. The authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as far as possible.
Grund des Einsatzes waren gehörte Schüsse im Gebäude. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@PolizeiStmk) June 10, 2025