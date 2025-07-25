Zelenskyi says goodbye and now rows back again. Vadym Sarakhan/AP/dpa

In the middle of the war, President Zelensky weakened the independence of the Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities - and is now facing the biggest protest since the start of the war. An expert assesses the situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you President Zelensky signed a law that massively expands control over the anti-corruption authorities NABU and SAPO, leading to nationwide protests.

Following fierce criticism, he announced a new draft law to restore the independence of the authorities and limit the political damage.

According to political scientist Ulrich Schmid, Zelensky's actions are tactically motivated in order to maintain control without jeopardizing relations with Europe and the USA. Show more

On July 22, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi passed and signed a controversial law in the Ukrainian parliament that gives the Prosecutor General's Office far-reaching powers over the two most important anti-corruption authorities - NABU and SAPO.

The amendment to the law caused quite a stir in Ukraine: Thousands took to the streets in Kiev, Lviv, Dnipro and Odessa - it was the largest demonstration against the government since the start of the Russian war of aggression. Many demanded an immediate veto by the president. Under this pressure, Zelensky announced on July 24 that he would present a new draft law to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Ukraine expert Ulrich Schmid from the University of St. Gallen tells blue News that the move was a cloak-and-dagger operation: "Basically, Zelensky is repeatedly confronted with accusations that he is governing too centrally. His popularity is sinking more and more. At the moment, parliamentary work is on the back burner."

Parallel change of government

Schmid also sees a connection with ongoing corruption scandals, such as those surrounding the Minister for Ukrainian Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshev: "The two anti-corruption authorities are now to report directly to the Prosecutor General," explains Schmid. The authorities were previously independent. Zelenskyi wants to control the anti-corruption authorities more closely.

The corruption scandal surrounding the deposed Minister for Ukrainian Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshev, over whom the president is keeping a protective hand, shows that ongoing investigations can be disrupted.

Change of ministers in times of war

At the same time, Zelenskyi made a change of government: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal resigned and his successor Yulia Svyrydenko is considered to be well connected in Washington. Schmid sees this as a tactical move: "Zelenskyi is determined to keep relations with the USA and Europe stable. He is taking the skeptical signals from Europe very seriously."

It is still unclear what the announced changes to the law will look like. However, observers see Zelenskyi's move as an attempt to secure international backing and contain domestic political unrest - in the midst of a war in which Ukraine remains dependent on reliable partners.