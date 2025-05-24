A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the overturned North Korean destroyer in port after its launching debacle in Chongjin, North Korea, May 23, 2025. KEYSTONE

A North Korean warship capsizes during launching - an embarrassment that dictator Kim Jong-un takes personally. However, gloating is not appropriate. Experts warn against misinterpreting the mishap.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A North Korean warship has capsized while being launched under the eyes of dictator Kim Jong-un, which the state news agency KCNA has communicated unusually openly.

Kim Jong-un described the incident as a "criminal act" and ordered the first arrests of those allegedly responsible.

However, experts point out that the debacle says nothing about the regime's ability to defend itself and warn against gloating. Show more

The inauguration of the latest 5,000-ton destroyer last Wednesday in the presence of dictator Kim Jong-un was actually intended as a demonstration of North Korean strength. And then everything went wrong. During the launch, the bow got caught on a rack and the mighty ship tipped to one side instead of sliding upright into the Chongjin harbor basin. Satellite images clearly show the heavy warship lying half in the water, covered with a blue tarpaulin.

Kim Jong-un was not happy about the incident, especially as the whole world can see the disgrace. The dictator spoke of an unforgivable offense against the state and quickly identified the culprits. The state news agency KCNA reported the first arrests, stating that officials from the Workers' Party's Defense Industry Department, the State Academy of Sciences, the Central Shipbuilding Institute and the Chongjin Shipyard were to be held responsible.

"In the blink of an eye", the incident had "damaged the dignity and pride of our nation", said Kim. However, the regime should not be underestimated.

North Korea's military is not ill-equipped

In its latest threat assessment, the US military intelligence service DIA recently reported once again that North Korea is in its strongest strategic position for decades. The country has weapons systems that pose a threat to US forces and their allies in North-East Asia. In addition, the North Korean nuclear arsenal continues to grow. The regime circumvents sanctions by illegally procuring goods that are not available in its own country, often with support from Russia and China.

Just a few hours after the debacle, North Korea demonstrated quite clearly that one should not draw conclusions about the regime's weakening defensive capabilities from the ship launch: the South Korean military reported the launch of several test cruise missiles from the neighboring country. The extensive reporting by the state news agency KCNA can also be seen as a warning. According to experts, the country is demonstrating that it is pressing ahead with the modernization of its naval forces.

North Korea expert Andrei Lankov from Kookmin University considers Kim's displeasure and the extensive reporting to be remarkable. In an article for the South Korean specialist portal "NK News", he explains: "This is probably an indication that North Korea will lose some of its most capable naval engineers."