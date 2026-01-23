Vacation in Afghanistan or Iran? Some influencers undertake extremely risky trips just to get clicks on social media. Experts analyze this dangerous trend.

Afghanistan Instead of a Dream Beach: Influencers are willing to take extreme risks for clicks and likes on social media. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about Travel influencers sometimes take extreme risks for clicks and likes on social media.

Despite official travel warnings, they visit unsafe countries or even war zones.

Sometimes these journeys end in prison.

Experts are warning about this dangerous trend. Summary created with

It is well known that social media is changing travel as a whole. For several years now, however, some influencers have been taking risky ventures to the extreme. They travel to unsafe countries despite official warnings or subject themselves to extreme hardships.

Take German travel blogger Joshua Allgeier, for example. He cycled across the African continent and nearly fell into the clutches of a clan in Nigeria. He is said to have previously ignored warnings from locals advising him to avoid that route.

Or take Ian Andersen, who traveled by bike through Iran and other countries in 2025. Andersen documented a 16,000-kilometer journey from Portugal to Japan for his followers and had entered Iran despite travel warnings from the U.S. State Department. In a video clip, he dismissed the official recommendation as an opportunity to discover “hidden treasures.”

But during his trip, Israel launched a series of airstrikes against the country. His Iranian guide told him he could no longer protect him. Two days later, Andersen finally escaped via Azerbaijan with the help of a U.S. State Department program. ““I was aware of the risk,” the influencer told the “New York Times”, adding: “And I went there anyway.”

Extreme Risk for Clicks?

YouTuber Mykhailo Polyakov also made headlines around the world with a highly controversial stunt. He traveled despite a strict ban to the Indian island of North Sentinel to make contact with the Sentinelese tribe living there in isolation.

At one point, he faced up to five years in prison, but Polyakov ultimately got off with a relatively lenient fine.

With such risky ventures, these influencers differ fundamentally from their typical counterparts on social media, who keep their followers up to date with perfectly staged, glossy photos and paid partnerships. However, the two groups have one thing in common: it’s all about likes and reach.

That’s how British travel blogger Lord Miles kept racking up followers with his extremely risky trips. Despite warnings, he traveled to Afghanistan in 2023 and was held captive there by the Taliban for eight months. He also traveled to Ukraine one day after Russia launched its war of aggression.

Miles had already faced widespread criticism for a trip to Afghanistan in August 2021—despite the Taliban’s takeover—and had to be evacuated by the British military.

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Experts Warn of a Trend

The British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman also ended up in prison. The two were on a motorcycle trip around the world when Iranian authorities accused them of espionage. They are currently serving a ten-year prison sentence at the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran.

Experts warn that social media fuels the urge to engage in risky behavior. Likes and reach can obscure real dangers and put potential copycats at risk. “Daily updates foster engagement and can lead users to form an emotional bond with travelers because they feel closely involved in the ups and downs of the journey,” says social neuroscientist Jay Van Bavel in the *New York Times*.

According to a study by a U.S. travel insurance company, 98 percent of U.S. millennials are influenced by images on social media when planning their trips. And according to a survey by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and an insurance association, 45 percent of respondents were willing to take risks for a unique or memorable experience. Half of those under 30 also stated that dangerous travel destinations had been presented positively by influencers or in the media—precisely because they are perceived as risky.

"Write a will"

"In general, our society is increasingly striving to escape a risk-averse, mundane existence and to inspire us to seek out and embrace unique and meaningful experiences," says tourism researcher Marcus Hansen to the “Independent”.

However, risky travel to unsafe regions or war zones carries significantly more risks than the dangers of a typical adventure trip, warns Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue, a provider of evacuation and rescue services. He told the *New York Times* that travelers must take into account the possibility of arbitrary detention, surveillance, searches of their devices, photography bans, accusations of espionage, and rapidly changing entry requirements.

Furthermore, if a medical evacuation becomes necessary, it could cost up to $300,000 (about 245,000 Swiss francs). In countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, or Russia, an evacuation might not even be possible under certain circumstances.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department issued a clear warning to those traveling to a country with the highest danger level: “Have your DNA samples collected and write a will.”