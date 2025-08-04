Donald Trump's mental health raises questions among many experts. Image: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Experts are increasingly casting doubt on US President Donald Trump's mental health. His appearances in recent weeks raise a number of questions.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump's recent appearances have raised doubts about his mental health.

Experts are increasingly recognizing memory lapses and thematic leaps in the 79-year-old.

A spokeswoman for the White House expressed outrage at the accusations. Show more

Memory lapses, thematic leaps, confused phrases - Donald Trump's appearances in recent weeks have left experts from the healthcare industry increasingly questioning the US President's mental state. Journalist Adam Gabbatt has now analyzed several conspicuous situations in depth in the Guardian with the help of experts.

Just two months ago, Trump celebrated his 79th birthday with a parade. When he completes his second term in office, he will already be 82 years old. However, experts are already pointing out that the ageing president's physical and mental abilities are deteriorating significantly. The most recent example: a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Wind turbines that "drive whales crazy"

The conversation in Turnberry, Scotland, was actually supposed to be about migration. But Donald Trump started talking about wind energy out of nowhere: "The other thing I want to say to Europe: we - we will not allow a wind turbine to be built in the USA. They are killing us. They are destroying the beauty of our landscape." He went on to say - without backing up his statements with evidence - that wind turbines would "drive whales crazy" and "kill birds".

In the Guardian, psychologist Harry Segal from Cornell University sees this as a clear case of unregulated mental leaps. It is just one example of many from the past few weeks.

At the beginning of July, Trump was asked what election promise he wanted to fulfill next. His answer was an incoherent rant about water pressure: "I got rid of a law - just the other day - where you buy a house, there's a faucet in it and no water comes out of it. They have a limiter like that. Even in areas with too much water. The shower doesn't work properly ..."

At a cabinet meeting in the White House, which was supposed to deal with the floods in Texas, wars in Gaza and Ukraine as well as global tariffs, the US President enjoyed the conference room's decor for almost fifteen minutes. He praised the golden medallions on the ceiling, the lamps and explained: "Sometimes I like the frames better than the pictures." He then asked his cabinet whether he should gild the stucco moldings: "Maybe we'll vote on it."

False information causes astonishment

With regard to the famine in the Gaza Strip, Trump claimed at the end of July that the US had "sent 60 million dollars in food aid to Gaza two weeks ago". He added: "No other country has given anything. Nobody said thank you."

A demonstrably false account, as reported by the Guardian: The US announced aid amounting to 30 million dollars in June - but the disbursement had not yet been made at the end of July. In addition, several countries, including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, had organized aid deliveries to Gaza, and the EU had already pledged 170 million euros in May.

An appearance in Pittsburgh at the beginning of July was also particularly curious. Here, the President said that his uncle - the physicist John G. Trump - had taught the later Unabomber Ted Kaczynski at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology. Historically completely impossible: Kaczynski never studied at this university and was exposed as an Unabomber in 1996, Trump's uncle died in 1985.

Experts like Harry Segal see this as confabulation: "He is taking an idea or something that actually happened and adding things that never happened."

Psychologist sees "classic signs of dementia" in Trump

"What we're seeing are classic signs of dementia - a massive deterioration compared to the past," said psychologist John Gartner a few weeks ago. He explained: "If you look at recordings from the 1980s, Trump was extremely articulate. Still an idiot - but one who could express himself clearly. Today he can barely finish a thought. That's a dramatic decline."

Gartner also warned: "I predicted even before the election that he would crash cognitively before the end of his term. And at the rate of his decline ... well, we'll see. But it will get worse. I'm convinced of that."

Asked about the events, White House spokeswoman Liz Huston raged to the newspaper: "The Guardian is a mouthpiece for the left and should be ashamed to call crazed resistance fighters 'experts'." He continued: "President Trump is at the highest intellectual level and works around the clock to get fantastic deals for Americans."

His former personal physician Ronny Jackson also defends Trump: "As a former personal physician to the President and White House physician for 14 years, I can say with certainty that President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest President this country has ever had."