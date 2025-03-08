The CDU, CSU and SPD have successfully concluded their exploratory talks and are preparing coalition negotiations. Screenshot Pressekonferenz

The CDU, CSU and SPD have successfully concluded their exploratory talks and are preparing for coalition negotiations. A joint paper is to serve as a basis with the aim of concluding the negotiations by Easter.

The CDU, CSU and SPD negotiators have concluded their exploratory talks.

A joint paper is to serve as the basis for coalition negotiations.

These should be completed by Easter. Show more

The first step towards a black-red federal government has been taken. Less than two weeks after the Bundestag elections, the CDU, CSU and SPD negotiators have concluded their exploratory talks. Agreement has been reached on a whole range of issues, said CDU leader Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

A joint paper should form the basis for coalition negotiations, which could possibly begin next week, said Merz.

In the exploratory talks so far, the CDU/CSU and SPD have explored differences and common ground. Anyone entering into coalition negotiations, however, does so with the clear intention of forming a joint government. However, failure cannot be ruled out at this stage either.

The likely future Chancellor Friedrich Merz has set himself the goal of being through with the negotiations by Easter.

The CDU/CSU clearly won the Bundestag elections on February 23 with 28.5 percent. The SPD finished behind the AfD (20.8 percent) with 16.4 percent. There is no alternative to the black-red coalition because the black-green coalition does not have a majority and the CDU/CSU has clearly ruled out working with the AfD.

The most important results of the exploratory talks:

More rejections of migrants

The CDU/CSU and SPD have agreed on a common course on migration policy in their exploratory talks. According to the agreement, people applying for asylum will also be turned back at land borders in future - but only in coordination with neighboring countries.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, around 80,000 unauthorized entries were detected last year, with around 47,000 cases being turned back, for example if someone presented forged documents or because an entry ban was imposed following a deportation.

The number of people applying for asylum in Germany has recently fallen. In January and February, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) received 26,674 initial applications and 3,273 subsequent applications. This means that the number of first-time applications between the beginning of January and the end of February was around 43 percent lower than in the same period last year. Once again, most applications were submitted by people from Syria.

According to Merz, the CDU, CSU and SPD want to reinstate the goal of "limiting" migration in the Residence Act.

New citizenship law remains

The citizenship law reformed by the traffic light coalition is to remain in place. According to a joint paper, the CDU, CSU and SPD agreed in principle during their exploratory talks to retain the shortened waiting periods for naturalization and the double passport for non-EU citizens.

It is to be examined whether it would be constitutionally possible to revoke the German citizenship of terror supporters, anti-Semites and extremists who call for the abolition of the free and democratic basic order if they have another citizenship.

The new citizenship law passed by the SPD, Greens and FDP only came into force on June 27. It stipulates that naturalization is now only possible after five years instead of the previous eight - provided that the applicant meets all the conditions. This includes, for example, the applicant being able to support themselves.

In the case of special integration achievements, foreigners can become German citizens after just three years. Prerequisites for this faster naturalization are good performance at school or at work, excellent language skills or voluntary work.

Citizen's allowance system to be redesigned

The CDU/CSU and SPD want to change the current citizens' allowance system. "We will redesign the current citizen's allowance system to create a basic income for jobseekers," said CDU leader Friedrich Merz after decisive exploratory talks between the CDU/CSU and SPD in Berlin. He announced: "People who are able to work and repeatedly refuse reasonable work will have their benefits completely withdrawn." SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said that those who completely refuse to work cannot count on the same support, which is fair and just.

Merz also announced that, in line with the European Working Time Directive, the possibility of weekly instead of daily maximum working hours would be created in the Working Time Act. "And we will make overtime pay tax-free if it exceeds the collectively agreed or collectively agreed full-time working hours."

Reduce VAT in gastronomy to 7%

The CDU/CSU and SPD want to permanently reduce VAT on food in the catering sector to 7%. This was stated by CSU leader Markus Söder, and is also reflected in the exploratory paper that both sides agreed on after days of negotiations. The aim is to reduce the burden on restaurants and consumers, according to the paper.

VAT in the catering sector had already been reduced from 19 to 7 percent during the coronavirus pandemic, but only temporarily.