The police were on duty in Amsterdam. (Archive image/Symol image) KEYSTONE

An explosive device detonated at the Cheider Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday night. No one was injured and the police believe it was a targeted attack.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was an explosion at the Jewish school Cheider in Amsterdam on Saturday night, nobody was injured.

The authorities are treating the incident as a targeted attack on the Jewish community.

After several similar attacks in Rotterdam and Liège, security measures have been tightened further and the police are now investigating with video footage. Show more

On Saturday night, an explosion at the Cheider Jewish school in the Amsterdam district of Buitenveldert caused damage. According to the mayor Femke Halsema, the damage was limited and no one was injured.

The authorities classify the incident as a targeted attack on the Jewish community. According to the newspaper "De Telegraaf", Halsema spoke of a "cowardly act of aggression" and emphasized that Jewish institutions must remain safe places.

Cameras filmed the attack

As the Dutch news website Nieuws.nl reports, there is camera footage that is said to show a person detonating the explosive device. This footage is currently being analyzed by the police.

Security measures at Jewish schools and institutions had already been tightened previously. This is due to several attacks in recent days, including attacks on synagogues in Rotterdam and Liège, Belgium.

In Rotterdam, the police arrested four young men aged between 17 and 19. According to investigators, they are suspected of carrying out an explosives attack on a synagogue at night. The attack caused a fire, but no one was injured. According to Mayor Halsema, the increased vigilance also enabled the police to quickly gain access to the Buitenveldert district.

Politicians condemn attack

Several politicians condemned the attack on social media. Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgöz spoke of an "extremely cowardly" attack and called for the perpetrators to be arrested quickly.

Daan Wijnants, top candidate for the VVD in Amsterdam, declared that his party was "completely behind Jewish Amsterdam". Meanwhile, unverified videos are circulating on social media in which a group called the Islamic Resistance Movement is said to have committed the crime. Dutch police are currently investigating whether there is a link to the recent attacks in Rotterdam and Liège.