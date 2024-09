The Cologne police were called out on Monday morning due to an explosion. dpa

An explosion occurred in Cologne city center on Monday morning. The police were deployed with a large contingent.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion in Cologne city center led to a large-scale police operation on Monday morning.

One person suffered blast trauma.

The background is unclear.

An explosion has damaged a building in Cologne city center. According to a police spokesman, it was intentional. Images from a surveillance camera are currently being analyzed and evidence is being secured.

According to information from the newspaper "Bild", the incident occurred in the entrance area of a pub. The building also housed offices. A cleaner survived the detonation with blast trauma and is currently in hospital.

#PolizeiNRW #Köln #Leverkusen

Aktueller #Einsatz

📍Im Bereich #Hohenzollernring gibt es einen größeren Polizeieinsatz.

📍Der #Hohenzollernring ist zwischen Rudolfplatz und Friesenplatz gesperrt.

❌Bitte meiden Sie den Bereich. Folgen Sie uns hier und auf Facebook für Infos. pic.twitter.com/IbZ4aNpY4f — Polizei NRW K (@polizei_nrw_k) September 16, 2024

The Cologne police write on X of a "major operation". After the area around the Hohenzollernring was closed in the morning, the traffic closures have since been lifted.