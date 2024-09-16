The Cologne police were called out on Monday morning because of an explosion. dpa

An explosion occurred in Cologne city center on Monday morning. The police responded with a large contingent.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An explosion in Cologne city center led to a large-scale police operation on Monday morning.

One person suffered blast trauma.

The background is unclear. Show more

An explosion has damaged a building in Cologne city center. According to a police spokesman, it was intentional. Images from a surveillance camera are currently being analyzed and evidence is being secured.

The police are also looking for a man. The wanted man is probably "connected to the crime", as the investigators explained this morning. He ran away after the detonation. There are "recordings of police video surveillance".

One person was slightly injured and doors and windows were severely damaged in the explosion in a building entrance early on Monday morning. The injured person is a 53-year-old man, according to the police.

The Cologne police initially wrote on X of a "major operation". The area where the explosion took place was initially cordoned off. In the morning, the Hohenzollernring, an important traffic artery, was reopened.