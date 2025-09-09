Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (center) waves from a boat taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza to break the Israeli blockade and provide humanitarian aid. Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa

An explosion has occurred on an aid ship of the "Global Sumud Flotilla". The organization speaks of a drone attack, Israel suspects a technical defect.

A ship belonging to the "Global Sumud Flotilla" (GSF), on which activist Greta Thunberg is said to be on board, caught fire off the Tunisian coast. According to the organization, the Portuguese-flagged ship was hit by a drone.

All six crew members were unharmed. The fire damaged both the main deck and the ship's storage rooms.

In a statement, the flotilla said that such aggression would not stop them. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories, visited the port after the incident and spoke of a possible attack. She emphasized that there had already been threats against the flotilla beforehand.

Accident or attack?

While Arab media blamed Israel for the incident, Israeli media reported a technical defect as the cause of the explosion. The Tunisian coast guard also found no evidence of a drone and suspects a defect in the on-board equipment.

Surveillance cameras show how the crew reacts to a noise, triggers an alarm and is followed shortly afterwards by an explosion. Albanese published the footage online and called for increased protection for the flotilla.

The flotilla is trying to break through the sea blockade of the Gaza Strip. In this way, relief supplies such as baby food and medical goods are to reach the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the activists want to draw international attention to the humanitarian emergency in the densely populated coastal area with around two million inhabitants.