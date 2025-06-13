2.59 pm

According to government statements, the USA is not involved in the Israeli attack on Iran. The top priority of the USA is to protect its own troops and facilities in the region, explained Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a press release distributed by the White House. Addressing Tehran, he emphasized: "Let me be clear: Iran should not attack US facilities or US personnel."

Israel had launched the attack unilaterally and informed the US government that they saw the move as necessary self-defense. "We are not involved in the attacks on Iran and our top priority is to protect American troops in the region," Rubio continued.

It only became known on Wednesday that the USA was reducing its embassy staff in Iraq due to the tense situation in the Middle East. According to media reports, some family members of soldiers stationed in the region have also been evacuated. The US military bases in the Persian Gulf, for example in Bahrain and Qatar, are not very far from Iran as the crow flies and could become targets in the event of an escalation. In its neighboring country of Iraq, on the other hand, Iran exerts great influence, including through allied Shiite militias.

US President Donald Trump had been at a picnic with representatives of the US Congress in the White House garden in the evening (local time) just a few minutes before the first information about the attacks became known. At midday, he had indicated that it looked as if such an Israeli attack could occur. Iran must not have nuclear weapons, he emphasized.