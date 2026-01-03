The USA has attacked military targets in Venezuela. Footage from the South American country shows explosions and smoke.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US army attacked several targets in Venezuela early on Saturday morning.

There are no confirmed casualty figures yet. Show more

The USA attacked Venezuela on Saturday morning. According to reports, the airstrikes were mainly directed against military bases, airfields, communication facilities and ports. Footage of explosions and columns of smoke in the capital Caracas could be seen in Venezuelan media and social networks.

Several of these are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located. A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night.

In the video above you can see several shots from Venezuela. It has not yet been possible to verify the exact location. Information on any fatalities or damage assessments is also not yet available.