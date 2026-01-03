  1. Residential Customers
Conflict escalates Explosions, chaos and tanks - videos show US attack on Venezuela

Dominik Müller

3.1.2026

The USA has attacked military targets in Venezuela. Footage from the South American country shows explosions and smoke.

03.01.2026, 11:41

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The US army attacked several targets in Venezuela early on Saturday morning.
  • There are no confirmed casualty figures yet.
Show more

The USA attacked Venezuela on Saturday morning. According to reports, the airstrikes were mainly directed against military bases, airfields, communication facilities and ports. Footage of explosions and columns of smoke in the capital Caracas could be seen in Venezuelan media and social networks.

USA attacks Venezuela.

USA attacks Venezuela"Full force of justice" - Maduro is charged in the USA +++ Trump: "Brilliant operation"

Several of these are said to have occurred in the La Carlota area, where a Venezuelan air force base is located. A video from the VPItv channel showed several helicopters flying over the city at night.

In the video above you can see several shots from Venezuela. It has not yet been possible to verify the exact location. Information on any fatalities or damage assessments is also not yet available.