Here's what it's all about At Leipzig Airport, a drone rigged with explosives was discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft early Wednesday morning.

The discovery is also causing concern in Switzerland: Politicians are warning of potential threats to critical infrastructure.

Security experts are talking about a new dimension to the threat posed by drones. Summary created with

The failed drone attack on Leipzig Airport in Germany has also caused alarm in Switzerland, reports "Blick" reports. Swiss politicians from all parties reacted with extreme concern to the incident. “For relatively little money, commercially available technology can cause major damage, paralyze air traffic, and trigger considerable uncertainty,” SVP National Council member Werner Gartmann reportedly told the newspaper.

"What happened in Leipzig could also happen in Switzerland," said Franziska Roth, a member of the Council of States for the Social Democratic Party (SP) and a security policy expert. The incident highlights the real danger of a hybrid war.

Drones flying over military installations, airports, or power plants are also being spotted more frequently in Switzerland. But according to *Blick*, there is no clear plan in case of an emergency: Who is authorized to intervene and stop a drone? Parliament intends to clarify these open questions. Lucerne’s Center Party Councilor of the States Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger warns in the report: “I fear that we are far too ill-prepared.”

Drone defense is complex

In an interview with *Blick*, security expert Ulrike Franke described the incident in Leipzig as the first known discovery of a drone rigged with explosives. This creates a “new level of threat,” said Franke, who works at the think tank “European Council on Foreign Relations,” where her research focuses on military technology, drones, and artificial intelligence, among other topics. Switzerland, too, is not immune to potential misuse by criminals, according to Franke.

When asked why defending against drones is so difficult, Franke said in an interview with SRF: “There is a wide variety of drone defense systems available. Airport operators and government agencies are currently trying to figure out exactly which one to purchase.”

First, detection systems such as radar or cameras are needed to track drones, Ivo Capaul of the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zurich told the *Blick*. Only then could defense systems be deployed. However, there would still be a risk that debris could fall or explode over populated areas, Capaul added.

Leipzig: Geopolitical Context?

According to Franke, the incident at Leipzig Airport may have geopolitical implications. Leipzig Airport is an important hub for the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

According to reports from various German media outlets, a Ukrainian cargo plane—next to which an explosive-laden drone was discovered—had been loaded with ammunition just the day before.

The press is speculating that Russia might be behind the incident. According to Franke, however, it could also involve “criminal groups, lone actors, or terrorism of any kind.”