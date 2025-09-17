Explosive guest list: Murdoch sued by Trump at royal banquet

22:10

The guest list for the state banquet during US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK harbors potential for conflict: among the invited guests is the wealthy media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Journalists who were able to get an impression before the start of the event reported that a seat had been reserved for the 94-year-old.

Rupert Murdoch is on the royal guest list. (Archive image) Bild: Mary Altaffer/AP/dpa

In July, Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its owner Murdoch for ten billion dollars because the paper had reported on a salacious birthday letter that the US president had allegedly written for the disgraced sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump denies having written the letter, which was later published by the Democrats in Congress. The White House claims that Trump's signature under the birthday greeting was forged.