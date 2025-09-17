Explosive guest list: Murdoch sued by Trump at royal banquet
The guest list for the state banquet during US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK harbors potential for conflict: among the invited guests is the wealthy media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Journalists who were able to get an impression before the start of the event reported that a seat had been reserved for the 94-year-old.
In July, Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its owner Murdoch for ten billion dollars because the paper had reported on a salacious birthday letter that the US president had allegedly written for the disgraced sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump denies having written the letter, which was later published by the Democrats in Congress. The White House claims that Trump's signature under the birthday greeting was forged.
2:15 p.m.
Melania's eyes are not visible
It could become the trademark of the First Lady in her husband's second term: Melania Trump has once again worn a hat that all but hides her eyes.
For the state visit to Windsor Castle in the UK, the 55-year-old opted for a dark suit and a purple hat with a wide brim that hides part of her face.
Her look is reminiscent of Trump's inauguration in January. Back then, she wore a hat that mostly blocked the view of her eyes. US President Donald Trump even had trouble reaching Melania's cheek for a kiss during a hug because of the large hat.
1.59 pm
Now it's time for lunch
The program for the state visit is tightly timed: the official welcome with parade and honorary formation is followed by a joint lunch attended by the royal couple and other members of the royal family. Donald and Melania Trump will then visit a special exhibition, which will use documents and works of art to highlight the historical ties between the USA and Great Britain. A wreath-laying ceremony is also planned at St. George's Chapel at the grave of Queen Elizabeth II.
On Wednesday evening, Windsor will be the center of attention: the British Red Arrows aerobatic team and American jets will put on a spectacular display in the skies above the castle. This will be followed by the social highlight of the visit - the state banquet at the castle. Both King Charles and President Trump will give speeches
1.50 p.m.
Carriage ride at the end
The royal family now travels together with the Trumps in a carriage. Trump and Charles share a carriage, Melania and Camilla have taken a seat in another carriage.
Trump salutes
During the national anthem, performed by the military band, Trump can be seen saluting. Charles and Camilla stand next to him in a neutral pose. There was no room for royal favorites Kate and William under the canopy - they had to stand at the very edge.
1.45 pm
Charles shakes hands with Trump
Now King Charles has also received Trump. The two shared a long, intense handshake, according to observers on the ground.
1.33 pm
Trump received by royals
Britain's heir to the throne William and his wife Kate have welcomed US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania to Windsor Castle. Trump's state visit is being held there in seclusion from the public.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stood by the presidential helicopter and welcomed the Trumps.
The four then walked to the palace, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla were waiting. A long handshake between Trump and Charles followed. Melania wore a hat that covered part of her face, including her eyes, similar to the one she wore at Trump's inauguration.
1.25 p.m.
Helicopter lands
The helicopter with Donald Trump on board has just landed at Windsor Castle. The state visit will officially begin in a few minutes.
The images that Donald Trump does not want to see were projected larger than life onto Windsor Castle on the eve of his state visit to King Charles III. In the darkness, activists beamed photos of the US president and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto a tower of the castle. The police confirmed four arrests. The affair is also catching up with Trump in the UK.
9.33 a.m.
Trump with the king today
Trump (79) and First Lady Melania (55) are expected to meet King Charles (76) and Queen Camilla (78) at midday. After a full day with a royal program on the palace grounds, the big state banquet with speeches by Trump and the King will follow in the evening. On arrival on Tuesday evening, Trump told reporters that he "loves" the United Kingdom.
US President Donald Trump travels to the UK on Tuesday for his second state visit. Together with his wife Melania, he is expected to arrive at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where they will also spend the night.
On his first state visit during his first presidency in 2019, he was received by Queen Elizabeth II. On Wednesday, Prince William and Princess Kate will welcome him, then King Charles and Queen Camilla will receive him in an official ceremony before Trump has lunch with the royal family.
In the afternoon, they will visit Queen Elizabeth's grave and attend a military event, which will include a parade and a flyover by fighter jets. On Wednesday evening, the traditional state banquet will take place at Windsor Castle, at which both Trump and King Charles will give speeches.
On Thursday, Trump will travel to Chequers, the British Prime Minister's country residence, where he will meet Keir Starmer and his wife. They will then visit the Winston Churchill Archive together, followed by a press conference and a business reception.
Several protests planned
Melania Trump remains in Windsor on Thursday, where she meets Queen Camilla. She will later attend a British Scouting event with Princess Kate and then also travel to Chequers.
Protests against the US President are also planned. A protest has been called for Tuesday near Windsor Castle. A demonstration is planned in London on Wednesday.
The British authorities are therefore planning the largest security operation since King Charles' coronation, which is why Trump is refraining from making any public appearances in the UK. There will also be no visit to the British parliament.