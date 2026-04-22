According to US President Trump, the ceasefire between Iran and the USA is to be extended indefinitely. But this is hardly easing tensions on the oil market. (Archive image) Keystone

Despite the extension of the ceasefire with Iran announced by US President Donald Trump, there have been no signs of any real easing on the oil markets. The price of North Sea Brent fell slightly after the announcement.

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Brent for delivery in June cost over one hundred dollars for the first time in over a week before Trump's announcement. The last price was 99 dollars. Compared to the previous day (US time), this still represents an increase of just under four percent. The rise in US WTI crude was less pronounced.

Trump had previously announced that he would refrain from further attacks at Pakistan's request until the leadership in Iran submitted a united proposal and the talks came to an end. According to Trump, the ceasefire would otherwise have expired on Thursday night in Switzerland. In this case, Trump had threatened severe attacks on the energy sector and civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Meanwhile, there is no sign of a rapprochement in the negotiations. Until recently, Washington and Tehran had been unable to agree on a second round of negotiations - despite Pakistan's efforts, which Trump emphasized in his announcement. The US also wants to maintain its blockade of Iranian maritime trade, which Tehran sees as an obstacle to new talks.