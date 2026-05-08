Severe storms have caused chaos in popular vacation regions in Italy. Tornadoes were spotted in Tuscany, roads were flooded and entire towns were covered in masses of hail. In Lombardy, snow clearing vehicles even had to be deployed in some places.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Tuscany and Lombardy, severe storms caused flooding and hail chaos.

Tornadoes were spotted in several regions and roads were under water.

Authorities are warning of further thunderstorms - popular vacation resorts are also affected. Show more

Italy is currently experiencing a massive storm situation. Tuscany and parts of Lombardy in the north of the country are particularly affected. Roads turned into veritable rivers of water and ice within a very short space of time.

In Massa in Tuscany alone, more than 100 millimetres of rain fell in just three hours - about as much as would normally fall in an entire month. Particularly explosive: the affected regions are popular tourist destinations.

Tornadoes over Tuscany

Several tornadoes that were spotted in various parts of Tuscany caused additional nervousness.

According to reports, areas around Empoli, Vinci and Cascina in the province of Pisa were among those affected. Videos on social networks show dark gusts of wind and violent squalls.

Roads and level crossings were under water in numerous places. In Massa, even an ambulance was unable to reach its scene directly. Rescue workers had to take the patient to the ambulance on foot.

Italy suddenly white with hail

So much hail fell in Cislago that the residents had to shovel it away. X

Particularly surreal scenes took place north of Milan. According to reports, so much hail fell in places like Cislago that entire streets suddenly looked like the middle of winter. In some places, snow clearing vehicles were even used to push the masses of ice off the roads.

Residents cleared cars and sidewalks with snow shovels. Como and Lurago d'Erba were also hit by heavy hailstorms.

The Italian authorities are now monitoring developments with concern. Warnings have been issued in several regions. Experts expect that further severe thunderstorms could follow. The combination of heavy rain, hail and local tornadoes is particularly problematic.

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