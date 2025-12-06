  1. Residential Customers
Over 50 fires Extreme heat fuels bushfires on Australia's south-east coast

6.12.2025 - 07:48

Fierce bushfires are raging on Australia's south-east coast - driven by temperatures close to 40 degrees. Several houses have been destroyed and thousands of hectares of nature have been affected.

Several houses have been destroyed by bushfires on Australia's south-east coast. The New South Wales state fire department reported more than 50 fires on Saturday, most of which were under control.

However, a fire north of the metropolis of Sydney destroyed six houses, as reported by the Australian broadcaster ABC. Several houses were also burnt down on the central north coast. In the Goulburn River National Park, a fire destroyed more than 9000 hectares of land.

The Australian Meteorological Service said that dry, warm winds were currently heating up temperatures in New South Wales to almost 40 degrees. This is fueling "this dangerous and extreme fire risk".

It is currently summer in Australia. Bushfires regularly occur in the country during the summer months. However, droughts and severe forest fires are on the rise due to climate change.

