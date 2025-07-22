It's getting really hot in southern Europe. Meteoblue

In Greece and Turkey, a massive heatwave is causing record temperatures of over 40 degrees, outdoor work bans and closed tourist attractions. The peak of the extreme weather is not expected until Thursday and Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Greece and Turkey, temperatures rise to over 40 degrees and it hardly cools down at night.

Greece imposes a ban on working outdoors at lunchtime and partially closes the Acropolis.

Turkey warns of 45 degrees in Diyarbakir and advises children and the elderly in particular to take great care. Show more

It is already over 30 degrees in the morning and the thermometer climbs to over 40 degrees during the day, and it hardly cools down at night either: A heatwave is once again making life difficult for people in Greece and Turkey.

And the peak has not even been reached yet: on Thursday and Friday it is set to get even hotter than it already is. Some places could reach almost 50 degrees, meteorologists warn.

Ban on all outdoor work at midday: This measure in Greece will protect not only construction workers and agricultural workers, but also delivery service employees. Only those with a car with air conditioning are allowed to deliver pizza and other food. For the time being, motorcycle and bicycle delivery drivers are prohibited by law from doing so at lunchtime until the heatwave subsides.

Acropolis also closes

Tourists are also suffering: anyone planning a visit to the Acropolis, for example, must expect the Athens landmark to remain closed for a short time over lunchtime. The risk of heatstroke and circulatory problems is too great for both visitors and those working there.

The Turkish weather service is also warning of severe heat until Friday. In Diyarbakir in south-eastern Turkey, temperatures are expected to reach 45 degrees, while in Antalya, which is popular with holidaymakers, and on the Aegean coast, the thermometer is expected to climb to 40 degrees. The authorities warn that children and elderly people in particular should stay indoors until the early evening.