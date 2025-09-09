Trees were uprooted in the violent storms. Screenshot X

Mallorca has been battling heavy rain and thunderstorms since Tuesday. Dozens of operations have already been reported, parks and campsites are closed. There are also long delays and flight cancellations at the airport.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There have already been almost 50 incidents on Mallorca due to flooded cellars and fallen trees.

At Palma Airport, all flights have been delayed and several have been canceled.

The Spanish weather service's orange warning level remains in place until Wednesday morning. Show more

A severe storm has been causing a lot of damage on Mallorca since Tuesday. By 10 a.m., the 112 emergency call center had already reported a total of 48 incidents - most of them in Palma, plus others in Calvià, Algaida and Andratx. The main areas affected were flooded cellars, flooded streets and uprooted trees.

Poco después de las 3 de la mañana, el intenso frente de racha de la espectacular tormenta que ha cruzado la pasada madrugada #Mallorca ha causado el derribo de arbolado en Paseo Marítimo de #Palma

Precaución.@AEMET_Baleares@Emergencies_112@BombersPalma https://t.co/kXXZjLrRgg pic.twitter.com/BiGUkc6idJ — Luis Berbiela (@InForestMed) September 9, 2025

It was particularly dangerous on Palma's seafront promenade, where falling trees only narrowly prevented major accidents. The authorities closed parks and playgrounds. In addition, nine hikers' cabins and three campsites were closed by the forestry authorities as a precautionary measure.

Chaos at the airport

The island's international airport was also severely affected. Within ten minutes, 22 liters of rain per square meter fell there. All flights are currently delayed - by one and a half to two hours on average. The first connections have been canceled, including a Eurowings flight to Berlin. Air traffic control advises passengers to check departures regularly.

⚡️⛈ Recopilatorio de imágenes de la fuerte tormenta que azotó esta madrugada la isla de Mallorca pic.twitter.com/UXDfXWjLQO — Crónica Balear (@CronicaBalear_) September 9, 2025

The Spanish weather service Aemet is maintaining the orange warning level for the entire island until 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The center and east of the island in particular could be hit by heavy rain again on Wednesday, but then only with a yellow warning. The situation should gradually calm down from the evening.