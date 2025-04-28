16.27 hrs

According to reader reporter Tomas Suter, Lisbon is in "total chaos". The Portuguese capital has been without power since 11 a.m.: "It really is a state of emergency! The streets in the city are emptying. But you can see a lot of police and military." The metro has been evacuated and there have been many accidents because the traffic signals are not working.

People are now at home and waiting for news. However: "We have no access to news because nothing is working." Suter's internet is also extremely weak and constantly blocked: "People in Lisbon are virtually cut off from the outside world: it's tragic that communication is so poor in 2025."