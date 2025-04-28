  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Massive power outage on the Iberian peninsula Eyewitness reports from Lisbon: Military deployment on the streets +++ Spain still without power for several hours

Dominik Müller

28.4.2025

28.04.2025, 16:27

28.04.2025, 16:29

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Are you in Spain or Portugal?

    blue News wants your story! The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. You can contact the blue News editorial team directly here on +41 79 282 27 12 and save the number in your contacts. You can also reach us by e-mail at redaktion.news@blue.ch

    • Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 16.27 hrs

    Eyewitness reports from Lisbon: military deployment on the streets

    According to reader reporter Tomas Suter, Lisbon is in "total chaos". The Portuguese capital has been without power since 11 a.m.: "It really is a state of emergency! The streets in the city are emptying. But you can see a lot of police and military." The metro has been evacuated and there have been many accidents because the traffic signals are not working.

    People are now at home and waiting for news. However: "We have no access to news because nothing is working." Suter's internet is also extremely weak and constantly blocked: "People in Lisbon are virtually cut off from the outside world: it's tragic that communication is so poor in 2025."

  • 3.18 pm

    Power outage in Spain can also be felt in Switzerland

    The large-scale power outages in Spain and Portugal are currently having no impact on the Swiss transmission grid. However, according to Swissgrid, the changes in frequency in the European interconnected grid were also measurable in Switzerland.

    The Swiss grid operator offered support to the Spanish grid operator, Swissgrid announced on Monday at the request of the news agency AWP.

    According to Swissgrid, the interruptions do not represent an unusual situation for the Swiss electricity grid. No measures have therefore become necessary, Swissgrid added. There have been no supply interruptions in Switzerland.

  • 3.12 p.m.

    Spain could still be without electricity until midnight

    The Spanish electricity company Red Eléctrica is calling the nationwide power outage an "exceptional and completely extraordinary" event. The pending repairs to the grid will take six to ten hours, reports "El País". This means that the country could be without power until after midnight.

  • 2.56 pm

    Spanish airports partially suspend operations

    Due to the power outage, several Spanish and Portuguese airports have decided to restrict or temporarily stop the arrival of airplanes. According to Spanish media reports, the airports in Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, Malaga and Pamplona are affected. As a result, some flights to these cities will be delayed or possibly canceled altogether.

  • 14:33

    Spanish nuclear power plants cease operations

    The nuclear power plants in Spain have stopped producing electricity. However, the internal systems of each power plant must remain operational. To this end, the plants are using the diesel equipment that is available to every nuclear power plant, reports "El Pais", citing sources from the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN).

  • 14:30

    Video to show moment of power outage in Madrid

    US tennis star Coco Gauff defeated Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid today. During the on-court interview afterwards, the sound suddenly cuts out. The advertising banners in the background are also black. You can see the scene in the video below.

  • 2.23 pm

    Hacker attack not ruled out

    Further information on the extent of the power outage and the cause is not yet available. Spain's national cyber security authority INCIBE is investigating whether a hacker attack could be behind the blackout, writes the newspaper "El País".

  • 2.16 pm

    Traffic lights and metros in Madrid and Lisbon without power

    In the Spanish capital Madrid and in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, parts of the subway have been evacuated, according to local media reports. Traffic came to a standstill in some parts of the cities. Because the traffic lights are also affected by the power failure, there are long traffic jams.

    Power outage Spain
    Power outage Spain. It is suddenly dark in a bar in the Spanish city of Toledo after the power cut.

    It is suddenly dark in a bar in the Spanish city of Toledo after the power cut.

    Image: Keystone

    Power outage Spain. In Lisbon, the metro is currently out of service. People are taking buses.

    In Lisbon, the metro is currently out of service. People are taking buses.

    Image: Keystone

    Power outage Spain. Numerous people leave the metro stations.

    Numerous people leave the metro stations.

    Image: Keystone

    Power outage Spain
    Power outage Spain. It is suddenly dark in a bar in the Spanish city of Toledo after the power cut.

    It is suddenly dark in a bar in the Spanish city of Toledo after the power cut.

    Image: Keystone

    Power outage Spain. In Lisbon, the metro is currently out of service. People are taking buses.

    In Lisbon, the metro is currently out of service. People are taking buses.

    Image: Keystone

    Power outage Spain. Numerous people leave the metro stations.

    Numerous people leave the metro stations.

    Image: Keystone

  • 2.02 pm

    Emergency power generators active at Spanish airports

    The Spanish company Aena writes on X that its airports are affected by the power outage. Emergency generators are active. There may be problems with access to the airports.

    Aena operates 46 airports in Spain - including those in Madrid and Barcelona.

  • 1.59 pm

    Spain convenes crisis cabinet

    Due to the massive power outages on the Spanish mainland and in Portugal, the government has convened an emergency cabinet meeting at the headquarters of electricity grid operator Red Eléctrica, according to the newspaper "El Pais".

    According to media reports, the meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister María Jesús Montero and Third Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Sara Aagesen.

  • 13:23

    Massive power outage in Spain and Portugal - France also affected

    A massive power outage has occurred in Spain and Portugal. In both countries on the Iberian Peninsula, the power went out in several regions shortly before 1 pm. The cause of the blackout is not yet known.

    The first reports of the blackout were received in Spain from 12.50 p.m., as announced by the Spanish grid agency Efe. There are also reports of a lack of electricity in France.

    "Plans to restore the power supply" have been initiated, according to the Spanish electricity grid operator Red Eléctrica. The cause is being investigated.

    Reporters from Madrid and Barcelona reported to the German Press Agency that there was no power on Monday afternoon. The Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Madrid, which was initially interrupted, was also affected. The Spanish newspaper "El País" spoke of a "massive power outage".

    • Show more