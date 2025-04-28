A massive power outage has occurred in Spain and Portugal. In both countries on the Iberian Peninsula, the power went out in several regions shortly before 1 pm. The cause of the blackout is not yet known.
The first reports of the blackout were received in Spain from 12.50 p.m., as announced by the Spanish grid agency Efe. There are also reports of a lack of electricity in France.
"Plans to restore the power supply" have been initiated, according to the Spanish electricity grid operator Red Eléctrica. The cause is being investigated.
Reporters from Madrid and Barcelona reported to the German Press Agency that there was no power on Monday afternoon. The Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Madrid, which was initially interrupted, was also affected. The Spanish newspaper "El País" spoke of a "massive power outage".