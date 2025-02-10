Here, a Ukrainian soldier was captured by Russian soldiers on January 16, 2025. sda

Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, Russia has established a regime of systematic torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Former guards and victims report on the abuse.

When Russia invaded Ukraine almost three years ago, Igor Potapenko, Major General and head of the prisons in St. Petersburg, sent a clear message to the elite unit of guards responsible for monitoring the prisoners of war: "Be brutal and show no mercy."

Potapenko gathered the special unit and explained to them a new system for Ukrainian prisoners. He said that normal rules would not apply and that violence was permitted. The usual body cameras were removed.

Ukrainian prisoners of war were brutally tortured for almost three years. The guards used electric shocks on the genitals, inflicted severe blows and refused medical help, which often led to severe inflammation and amputations.

The prison guards regularly changed their place of work. They worked in one prison for a month at a time before being replaced by another team member.

Reports of severe torture

Former prison guards have now told theWall Street Journal(WSJ) how Russia organized and carried out the torture of prisoners.

The guards' statements were confirmed by official documents, conversations with Ukrainian prisoners and a person who helped the Russian prison guards escape. The two officers from the special units left the prison service before they were forced to torture. However, they remained in contact with their colleagues who continued to work there.

25-year-old Pavel Afisov was captured in Mariupol in the first months of the war. He was one of the first prisoners in Russia. He was transferred from prison to prison for two and a half years before he was released in October last year.

The abuse was particularly bad when he was transferred to a new prison. He says that he was taken to an examination room in a prison in the Tver region. There he had to undress and was tortured several times with a stun gun. The guards also shaved his head and beard.

After the torture, Afizov was told to shout "Glory to Russia, glory to the special forces" and sing the Russian and Soviet anthems while naked. When he said he didn't know the words, he was beaten again.

Violence was intended to make the prisoners compliant

According to former guards and human rights activists, the violence was used to make the prisoners compliant for interrogations and to break their fighting spirit, as the WSJ writes. The interrogations were often aimed at forcing confessions to war crimes or extorting military information, as the prisoners were barely able to resist after the brutal treatment.

The violence ensures that the prisoners submit more easily to the Russian interrogators and "lose any will or ability to fight if they are exchanged", explains Vladimir Osechkin, head of the human rights organization Gulagu.net. He was also the one who helped the Russian officials to leave the country and testify before the International Criminal Court.

The former guards reported extreme violence against Ukrainian prisoners. Stun guns were used so often, especially in the showers, that officials complained that the batteries were constantly dead.

At least one person died of sepsis

A former employee of the Russian prison system reported that guards beat Ukrainian prisoners until their batons broke.

He also said that there was a boiler room full of broken truncheons and officers tested other objects, such as insulated hot water pipes, to see what they could use to inflict the most pain and damage.

The guards deliberately hit the prisoners on the same spot over and over again, which prevented the bruises from healing and caused infections to develop in the tissue. This led to blood poisoning, which caused the muscle tissue to rot.

At least one person died of sepsis, one of the officers reported. Many of the guards took pleasure in the violence and boasted about how much pain they had inflicted on the prisoners, he added.

Finally free after 30 months

25-year-old Andriy Yegorov was also captured by Russians. He said that the guards in a prison in the Bryansk region forced the prisoners to run 100 meters through a corridor. They had to hold mattresses above their heads and the guards hit them in the ribs from the side. At the end of the corridor, the prisoners had to do sit-ups and push-ups and were beaten with fists or batons by the guards every time they moved.

Yegorov also reported that the guards laughed while the prisoners screamed in pain.

Afisov and Yegorov spent about 30 months in Russian captivity before they were finally released on October 18 as part of a prisoner exchange.

After his release, Yegorov was examined by a doctor. There it was discovered that he had five broken vertebrae. He received treatment at the hospital and was assigned a psychologist. However, he is skeptical as to whether the psychologist can really help him.

Yegorov said that only someone who had experienced something similar to him could help him. Afisov initially didn't want to sleep after returning home because he was afraid of waking up and being back in prison. When he was finally able to sleep again, he was plagued by nightmares.

Both in the witness protection program

The two prison officers who spoke to the newspaper have started a new life. They live in a secret location and have broken off contact with old acquaintances. They are in the witness protection program.

One of them said he had always been a patriot and only wanted to live in Russia. But after the war began, he could no longer stay there or remain silent. He believes that his testimony before the International Criminal Court can help bring about justice.