Another witness has come forward in the murder case of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow. According to RTL, he observed the suspects' pick-up truck near the place where the body was later found on the day of the disappearance. The Rostock district court is now examining whether the 29-year-old will remain in custody.

A new witness claims to have observed the car of the suspected ex-girlfriend of Fabian's father near where the body was later found.

The 29-year-old has been in custody since the beginning of November; the local court is deciding whether to release her.

The suspect claims to have found the boy by chance while out walking after he had been missing for four days. Show more

There are new clues in the case of Fabian from Güstrow, who was killed. As RTL reports, another witness has come forward who claims to have seen the car of the suspected ex-girlfriend of Fabian's father in Klein Upahl on the day of the disappearance. The 29-year-old has been in custody on urgent suspicion of murder since the beginning of November.

The witness explained in the RTL interview that he had noticed the suspect's pick-up truck at lunchtime. The vehicle had come from the direction of the wooded area where Fabian's body was later discovered. "Then I saw their car drive from the forest back to the village," he said.

Arrestee claims innocence

The police have now confiscated the car and are investigating whether it could have been used to transport the body. It is unclear whether there is any reliable evidence. According to RTL, the suspects' lawyer emphasizes that there is still a lack of concrete evidence. The Rostock district court will decide on Wednesday whether to remand the suspect in custody.

Eight-year-old Fabian disappeared on October 10. Relatives and police searched for him for four days. On October 14, the father's ex-girlfriend said she found the boy's body while out for a walk - around 15 kilometers from her home.

Shortly afterwards, she said in an interview with RTL: "Fabian was like my own child. I was his foster mother for four years, so to speak." She was arrested on November 6 and has been in custody ever since.