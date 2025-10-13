There has been no trace of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow in Germany since Friday. Hundreds of emergency services have been searching day and night for the boy. His mother has now sent a desperate video message to her son.

Eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow has been missing since Friday - despite an intensive search, there is no trace of him.

Over 100 police officers, sniffer dogs and a helicopter have been deployed.

The mother pleads with her son in an emotional video: "Please come home, no one is angry with you."

A major search operation for eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow continues in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. As the Rostock police announced on Monday, the search measures were also continued during the night and continued in the morning. Emergency services are also checking numerous tips from the public.

More than 100 officers, twelve sniffer dogs and a police helicopter had already been deployed at the weekend. They combed through forests, backyards and residential areas, checked bus stations and analyzed video footage.

The boy had left his parents' house as agreed on Friday afternoon, but did not return as planned. According to the police, there is no evidence of foul play so far, but concern is growing with each passing hour - especially because of the night-time temperatures of around seven degrees.

School searched - without result

At the weekend, emergency services also searched the eight-year-old's school. The Ministry of Education in Schwerin has announced that a team from the school psychology service will be on standby on Monday to support his classmates.

Fabian's mother Dorina L. addressed her son in an emotional video message on Sunday, as "Bild" writes: "Fabian, please come home to mom! Mom wants to take you in her arms again and cuddle with you. Please come home, no one is angry with you." After a few seconds, she breaks off crying - a friend comforts her.

The family describes Fabian as a cautious boy who rarely does anything without an agreement. "He would never leave the house without his cell phone," his mother told Bild. Fabian has also been in regular contact with his father again recently - the parents are considered to be on good terms.

Two sniffer dogs initially led the police to the bus station in Güstrow, but later the trail was lost there. Another scent was picked up near the village of Zehna, where the dogs briefly picked up the scent in the forest - it remains unclear whether it was recent.