Investigators are now clearly assuming a homicide. According to the police, there are currently no indications of an accident or suicide. Whether Fabian was set on fire before or after the alleged attack is still being investigated - the media report, citing police sources, that the body shows traces of this.
The identity of the child will be established beyond doubt by DNA analysis, as the relatives were unable to identify the body in person.
Thousands bid farewell at memorial service
So far, there is no trace of a suspect. Investigators are currently analyzing Fabian's cell phone and checking all contacts in the family's circle. Cell phone data is also being analyzed in order to track movements in the vicinity of where the body was found.
"We are following up every lead," said a police spokesperson. Tracking dogs were again deployed after the body was found to secure possible traces.
The wooded area where the boy was found remains cordoned off.
The news of the child's violent death has deeply shaken the town of 30,000 inhabitants. Hundreds of people expressed their sympathy at a memorial service on Tuesday evening. Candles and flowers were laid outside Fabian's school and children laid down pictures they had painted themselves.