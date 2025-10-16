Officers question local residents. Stefan Sauer/dpa

After days of uncertainty, there is sad certainty: eight-year-old Fabian, who went missing in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, is dead. The autopsy revealed that the child died as a result of violence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The body of missing Fabian (8) was discovered in a wooded area near Güstrow. The autopsy revealed that he died as a result of violence.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that he was not at fault, but so far there is no suspect.

The community of Güstrow is mourning the boy and is holding vigils and memorial services. Show more

The case of eight-year-old Fabian, who went missing in Güstrow, has taken a turn. According to the public prosecutor's office, the autopsy of his body , which was found on Tuesday in a wooded area southwest of the town, revealed clear traces of "massive violence".

Investigators are now clearly assuming a homicide. According to the police, there are currently no indications of an accident or suicide. Whether Fabian was set on fire before or after the alleged attack is still being investigated - the media report, citing police sources, that the body shows traces of this.

The identity of the child will be established beyond doubt by DNA analysis, as the relatives were unable to identify the body in person.

Thousands bid farewell at memorial service

So far, there is no trace of a suspect. Investigators are currently analyzing Fabian's cell phone and checking all contacts in the family's circle. Cell phone data is also being analyzed in order to track movements in the vicinity of where the body was found.

"We are following up every lead," said a police spokesperson. Tracking dogs were again deployed after the body was found to secure possible traces.

The wooded area where the boy was found remains cordoned off.

The news of the child's violent death has deeply shaken the town of 30,000 inhabitants. Hundreds of people expressed their sympathy at a memorial service on Tuesday evening. Candles and flowers were laid outside Fabian's school and children laid down pictures they had painted themselves.