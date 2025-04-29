On Tuesday evening, the faithful commemorated the late Pope Francis in Bern's Holy Trinity Church. Keystone

Several hundred people remembered the late Pope Francis in Bern on Tuesday evening. The Swiss Bishops' Conference had invited people to the memorial service in the Holy Trinity Church.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Archbishop Martin Krebs, apostolic nuncio for Switzerland and Liechtenstein, led the service, which lasted around an hour. Among those in attendance were the Swiss Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Krebs described the deceased as popular, warm and open. The numerous obituaries for him had shown this. Francis had also pushed himself to his limits in every respect, "including his physical limits", said Krebs. One day before his death, for example, the Pope gave the Easter blessing to the faithful.

Francis praised for his openness

The sermon was given by Charles Morerod, President of the Swiss Bishops' Conference. He praised Pope Francis for his openness. Francis was always interested in people, no matter what qualities they had.

With the exception of Alain de Raemy, Apostolic Administrator in Lugano, and Jean Scarcella, Abbot of St. Maurice, all members of the Swiss Bishops' Conference were present.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He was laid to rest last Saturday in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Holy Trinity Church in Bern is a pilgrimage church

The Basilica of the Holy Trinity in Bern was awarded the honorary papal title of "Basilica minor" in 1956. This title expresses a special connection to the Roman Church.

In the Holy Year 2025 proclaimed by Pope Francis, the basilica is one of eleven pilgrimage churches in the diocese of Basel.