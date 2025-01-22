  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Fake pregnancy Fake nurse kidnaps baby from clinic

dpa

22.1.2025 - 13:33

The couple had been planning the crime for some time. The pregnancy was also faked.
The couple had been planning the crime for some time. The pregnancy was also faked.
X

A fake nurse kidnaps their baby from the hospital. A manhunt goes on for hours.

DPA

22.01.2025, 13:33

22.01.2025, 13:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shortly after the birth of a baby in Italy, it is abducted from the hospital.
  • The authorities were able to track down the woman and her husband thanks to footage from the hospital's surveillance cameras.
  • The police were able to arrest the couple on the outskirts of Cosenza, just before they entered the highway.
Show more

It is probably every parent's nightmare: Not even 24 hours after its birth, a baby has been kidnapped from a hospital in Italy - by a woman posing as a nurse.

After a major manhunt in the city of Cosenza, the kidnapper of the newborn was tracked down and the baby was returned to the worried parents.

The baby was in a room at the clinic with his mother and grandmother when the woman took the newborn for an alleged examination, according to the authorities. When the baby was not returned, the parents raised the alarm. A manhunt was launched.

Video cameras reveal kidnapper

The police initially blocked all exits in the city. The authorities were then able to track down the woman thanks to footage from the clinic's surveillance cameras. On the outskirts of Cosenza, shortly before entering the highway, a vehicle was stopped by the police. According to the authorities, the woman, her husband and the kidnapped baby were on board.

The woman and the man were then arrested. The parents, who had been waiting in the hospital, were able to embrace their baby again.

According to Italian media reports, the couple had planned the crime for some time. The woman had faked a pregnancy for months and later announced that she had given birth. Everything was prepared for a baby welcome party in the couple's apartment.

More from the department

Ticker for Trump's inauguration. Musk causes a stir with Hitler salute-like gesture +++ Anger over mourning flag during inauguration

Ticker for Trump's inaugurationMusk causes a stir with Hitler salute-like gesture +++ Anger over mourning flag during inauguration

International. Houthi militia releases crew of the freighter

InternationalHouthi militia releases crew of the freighter "Galaxy Leader"

Ticker on Trump's return to power. Capitol striker does not want to be pardoned by Trump +++ German museum takes down picture of Elon Musk

Ticker on Trump's return to powerCapitol striker does not want to be pardoned by Trump +++ German museum takes down picture of Elon Musk