The couple had been planning the crime for some time. The pregnancy was also faked. X

A fake nurse kidnaps their baby from the hospital. A manhunt goes on for hours.

DPA dpa

Shortly after the birth of a baby in Italy, it is abducted from the hospital.

The authorities were able to track down the woman and her husband thanks to footage from the hospital's surveillance cameras.

The police were able to arrest the couple on the outskirts of Cosenza, just before they entered the highway. Show more

It is probably every parent's nightmare: Not even 24 hours after its birth, a baby has been kidnapped from a hospital in Italy - by a woman posing as a nurse.

After a major manhunt in the city of Cosenza, the kidnapper of the newborn was tracked down and the baby was returned to the worried parents.

#Sofia è tornata tra le braccia di mamma e papà, protetta dai poliziotti della questura di Cosenza.

Era stata rapita ieri in Ospedale.

Squadra mobile e Volanti l'hanno cercata senza sosta e in poche ore l'hanno riportata al sicuro a casa, arrestando i rapitori.#essercisempre pic.twitter.com/SfuSIfpMBQ — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) January 22, 2025

The baby was in a room at the clinic with his mother and grandmother when the woman took the newborn for an alleged examination, according to the authorities. When the baby was not returned, the parents raised the alarm. A manhunt was launched.

Video cameras reveal kidnapper

The police initially blocked all exits in the city. The authorities were then able to track down the woman thanks to footage from the clinic's surveillance cameras. On the outskirts of Cosenza, shortly before entering the highway, a vehicle was stopped by the police. According to the authorities, the woman, her husband and the kidnapped baby were on board.

The woman and the man were then arrested. The parents, who had been waiting in the hospital, were able to embrace their baby again.

According to Italian media reports, the couple had planned the crime for some time. The woman had faked a pregnancy for months and later announced that she had given birth. Everything was prepared for a baby welcome party in the couple's apartment.