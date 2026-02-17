This clip appeared in a "Heute Journal" report. The watermark of the AI tool is clearly visible on the right-hand side. Screenshot

Fake clips on deportations under US President Donald Trump were shown on "heute journal" - including an AI-generated video. Following criticism, ZDF removed the sequences and spoke of a labeling error.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you ZDF showed an AI-generated video and an old clip on "heute journal" to illustrate deportations under Donald Trump.

The editors subsequently removed the sequences from the media library and marked the contribution as changed.

Criticism came from politicians, while ZDF spoke of a technical error in the labeling. Show more

In Sunday evening's "heute journal", ZDF used two problematic video clips to illustrate deportations under US President Donald Trump. One of the clips had been created using artificial intelligence, while another did not show current deportations but the arrest of a child in Florida in 2022 following an amok threat.

In her introduction, presenter Dunja Hayali referred to numerous videos on social networks about operations by the US ICE and explained that not all of them were genuine. Among other things, the post showed scenes of a woman and children being taken away by emergency services. This material later turned out to be AI-generated.

Das ZDF Heute-Journal berichtete gestern über die "ICE Truppen" in den USA. Wieso verwendet das ZDF Heute-Journal ein Video, das ein Wasserzeichen der SORA KI Video App hat? #OerrBlog pic.twitter.com/RBLZFt8a3U — ÖRR Blog. (@OERRBlog) February 16, 2026

Following criticism, the broadcaster removed the relevant sequences from the media library. In the version of "heute journal" that is now available, the clips have been replaced by other images. A note informs viewers that the video was "subsequently changed for editorial reasons".

Old clip used in news program

At the request of the "Bild" newspaper, ZDF explained that AI-generated material must be labeled transparently in accordance with internal principles. In this specific case, the corresponding labeling "was not transmitted during the transfer of the contribution for technical reasons". They regret that it was not clear enough which images were real and which were artificially generated.

Eine Sendung, die mit falschem, KI-generiertem Bildmaterial arbeitet, sollte sich eigentlich nicht mehr „Nachrichtensendung“ nennen dürfen. Das ZDF hat gestern 3,6 Millionen Zuschauer in die Irre geführt. Es ist ein Medienskandal, der uns noch lange beschäftigen wird. WK https://t.co/V8gT5VkKUt — Wolfgang Kubicki (@KubickiWo) February 16, 2026

It initially remained unclear how the four-year-old clip from Florida came to be used. The scene showed the arrest of a ten-year-old boy after a false amok threat - and was not connected to current deportations.

Politically, the incident caused sharp reactions. Former Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) spoke of a "media scandal" on X and accused the channel of misleading millions of viewers.