The situation has escalated following the brutal knife attack on a man in Belfast. Masked rioters set fire to houses, vehicles and stores. Several families had to be rescued from their homes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a brutal knife attack in Belfast, protests have escalated into serious riots.

Several houses, vehicles and a supermarket were set on fire and numerous residents had to flee

. Politicians condemn the violence as racially motivated and warn of further escalation. Show more

The outrage over a brutal knife attack in the Northern Irish capital Belfast turned into serious riots on Wednesday night. According to local reporters, several houses, cars and a bus were set on fire. The fire department and police were in action for hours.

The riots were triggered by an attack on Monday evening. A 30-year-old man from Sudan is said to have attacked a man in the street with a knife and seriously injured him.

Videos of the attack then spread rapidly on social networks. The police arrested the suspect. He is accused of attempted murder, death threats and violations of the Weapons Act.

Families rescued from burning houses

Anger over the attack was unleashed on the streets of Belfast on Tuesday evening. According to the AFP news agency, hundreds of demonstrators gathered. Many of them were wearing masks.

The situation was particularly dramatic in residential areas. Several houses went up in flames after vehicles were set on fire in front of them. Residents had to be evacuated by the fire department.

Sky's @ConnorGillies reports from Belfast following the violent protests that saw cars and houses on fire after a man was charged with attempted murder.



Live updates: https://t.co/AAK8pQiL7j pic.twitter.com/QjLAjq9muO — Ridge & Frost (@RidgeandFrost) June 10, 2026

An engineer of Indian origin told AFP how the situation escalated within a few minutes. At first, garbage containers were set alight, then more and more people threw incendiary devices. Finally, thick smoke filled the building.

TheBritish newspaper "The Telegraph" also reported that families had to leave their homes. A pastor told the newspaper that people were being driven out of their homes "because they are black".

Supermarket and bus set on fire

In addition to homes, stores were also targeted in the attacks. According to the Telegraph, rioters attempted to set fire to a Middle Eastern supermarket. A public bus was also set on fire. The Northern Ireland fire department responded to more than 60 incidents in the Belfast region.

The police spoke of several flashpoints and appealed to the population to remain calm. Additional forces were mobilized.

Politicians speak of racist violence

Northern Ireland's head of government Michelle O'Neill strongly condemned the riots. Groups of masked men were driving families out of their homes and burning down their apartments, she wrote on X. This was "nothing but disgusting cowardice".

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.



I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.



My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 9, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had already described the knife attack as "disgusting" and warned of further acts of violence.

There has also been criticism of far-right activists who had called for protests on social media. The UK was already rocked by serious racially motivated riots last summer.

What is known so far

According to the police, the alleged perpetrator was originally from Sudan and was legally resident in the UK. According to British media, he was granted asylum or residence status in 2023. Investigations into the background to the crime are continuing.

The injured man is still in hospital with serious injuries to his face, neck and back.