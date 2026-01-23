Without the right gear, without a plan, and with young children in tow: That’s how three families set out on a hike in Austria. At an altitude of over 2,300 meters, they were forced to rely on rescuers for help.

Helicopters were also deployed and had to assist with the evacuation.

Here's what it's all about In Tyrol, 36 poorly equipped hikers, including toddlers in strollers, found themselves in distress in high-alpine terrain.

The families had strayed off the trail near Sölden and had to be rescued by helicopter and by mountain rescue teams on foot.

No one was injured, and the apparently inexperienced hikers will likely have to cover the costs of the rescue operation themselves.

During an impromptu hike at an altitude of over 2,300 meters above sea level in Austria, three families with toddlers and strollers found themselves in distress in the mountains. According to a statement released by the Tyrolean police on Monday, rescue crews had to rescue a total of 36 people from high-alpine terrain the previous day.

The families, who were friends, had set out on a hike at short notice from the Wildspitzbahn mountain station near Sölden. The group—which included adults, teenagers, and several young children—had “virtually no” equipment, a police spokesperson told the German Press Agency. According to the report, the individuals were from Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Austria.

Hikers strayed from the trail

During the hike, the families found themselves in rough and dangerous terrain on several occasions and, at times, strayed from the marked trail. Eventually, two members of the group made an emergency call.

Two rescue helicopters took off to rescue the hikers from their predicament. The helicopters rescued 14 people, 4 of whom were lowered by rope. Another 22 people were brought down to the valley on foot by mountain rescue teams.

No one was injured in the incident. The hikers, who apparently lacked mountain experience, will receive a bill for the cost of the rescue operation, the police spokesperson said.