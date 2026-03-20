The Hohenstein fire department was called out to the scene. Freiwillige Feuerwehr Hohnsteins

A charcoal barbecue in the house almost had fatal consequences for a family in Saxony, DE: carbon monoxide spread unnoticed and six people had to go to hospital. Only a last-minute emergency call prevented the worst.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family in Saxony, DE, suffered carbon monoxide poisoning after bringing a charcoal barbecue into the stairwell and later into the living room.

The odorless gas caused symptoms such as dizziness and disorientation before the children called 911 in time.

Six people were taken to hospital and the father is being investigated for negligent assault. Show more

A serious mistake in an apartment building in Hohnstein, Saxony, Germany, almost cost six people their lives: a family lit a charcoal barbecue in the stairwell - and later, supposedly extinguished, even brought it into the living room.

What nobody noticed: the invisible poison carbon monoxide spread unnoticed in the home. "A gas that you can neither smell nor see," warns fire chief Michael Hille to "TAG24".

It wasn't until hours later that the danger struck: the family suddenly complained of headaches, dizziness and disorientation - typical signs of poisoning.

At the last second, the children reacted correctly and called the emergency services. A decision that saved lives. "Without that call, it could have been fatal," said the emergency services.

Six family members in hospital

When the emergency services arrived, the carbon monoxide alarm sounded immediately. The fire department arrived wearing breathing protection, took the barbecue outside and ventilated the apartment.

The danger is insidious: "The gas binds to the red blood cells and prevents oxygen uptake," explains Hille. "You slowly become unconscious without realizing it."

A total of six family members were taken to hospital: the father, mother and four children aged between 11 and 21. There was no damage to property - but the health consequences could have been dramatic.

The police are now investigating the father for negligent bodily harm.