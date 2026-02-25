National Guardsmen patrol a highway near Aguililla after the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco cartel. Bild: Keystone

The family of the slain Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", has requested the return of the body. There is speculation about who will collect the body.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The family of the slain drug lord "El Mencho" has requested the release of the body.

The body was flown in a military plane from the western state of Jalisco to Mexico City.

Since then there has been speculation about who will collect the body, as several relatives are also involved in the drug business. Show more

Three days after the killing of Mexican drug boss Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias "El Mencho", his family has requested the return of the body. A legal representative of the relatives has submitted the corresponding letter, the Attorney General's Office announced. The necessary formalities are now being carried out.

The 59-year-old "El Mencho" was the leader of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) - the most powerful drug cartel in the Latin American country. He died on Sunday after being seriously injured in fighting during a military operation to arrest him. The body was flown in a military plane from the western state of Jalisco to Mexico City.

Since then, there has been speculation about who would collect the body, as several of the drug lord's relatives are also involved in the drug business. His wife, Rosalinda González Valencia, was only released from prison a year ago after spending around three years behind bars for money laundering. The eldest son of "El Mencho", Rubén Oseguera González, is serving a life sentence in the USA. Oseguera also has two daughters and several siblings.